Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Nationals Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a two-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series finale 9-4 against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Bryson Stott went 3-for-5 in the win on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the series opener on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: ”Phillies 9/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. De La Cruz LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

Despite his three-hit performance on Sunday, Bryson Stott has been moved down one spot in the lineup for the series opener against the Nationals.

Stott had not batted lower than sixth in any of Philadelphia’s last eight games. However, Stott did not produce strong offensive results during that span as he went 5-for-25 with only one extra-base hit.

Stott is currently batting .251 with 124 hits, 28 doubles, 10 home runs, six triples, 65 runs, 63 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 143 games.

Phillies Right Now

After dropping two out of three against the Atlanta Braves this weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies are now 4.5 games behind Atlanta in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. They currently hold the second Wild Card berth in the National League, with a one game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will make his 31st start of the season on Tuesday. Sánchez has a 17-5 record with a 2.79 ERA in 187.1 innings. Sánchez struggled during his last outing as he allowed six runs on 10 hits.

Washington Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals are fresh off a series sweep over the Los Angeles Angeles. However, at 70-81, they have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Nationals have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Jackson Kent is set to make his seventh-career start. Kent enters Tuesday’s game with a 1-4 record and a 6.59 ERA in 27.1 innings.