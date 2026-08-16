Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner News Before Twins Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies had an injury scare on Saturday night involving star shortstop Trea Turner against the Minnesota Twins.

Turner left the game after fouling a ball off his knee, which sent him to the ground.

After the game, Turner downplayed the injury, saying it “just hit me in the knee and then I couldn’t catch myself.”

Scott Lauber of The Inquirer reported that Turner bruised his right knee but didn’t need imaging, and teammates saw him walking around the clubhouse.

Phillies Announce Decision on Turner

While Turner avoided anything serious, Phillies manager Don Mattingly decided to hold him out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale.

Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in Turner’s place, while Bryson Stott will move into the two hole and start at third.

Phillies 8/16 K. Schwarber DH

B. Stott 3B

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF

E. Sosa SS A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 16, 2026

Turner’s 2026 Season

Turner has appeared in 120 games for the Phillies this season and is currently batting .247 across a league-leading 493 at-bats.

He’s recorded 82 runs, 122 hits, 17 home runs, 47 RBIs and 17 stolen bases while slugging .398 with a .696 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

While Turner is out on Sunday, the fact that the Phillies haven’t made any major roster moves suggests he likely avoided an IL stint, which is a best-case scenario for a team that’s right in the thick of the NL Wild Card race

Philadelphia is 66-58 overall, 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and currently in a three-way tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for the final two Wild Card spots.