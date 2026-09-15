Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Announcement Before Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a tight playoff seeding race entering Tuesday night’s series opener with the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia is currently not only trying to cut into its division deficit to the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, but also trying to secure the top Wild Card spot over the Chicago Cubs, which at the very least carries a best-of-three series at home in the first round instead of going on the road.

Ahead of Tuesday night, which will feature Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez on the mound against Nationals lefty Jackson Kent, Philadelphia’s interim manager Don Mattingly made a lineup change involving outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Make Marsh Announcement

Marsh is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday night, and it’s simply because Mattingly continues to not budge when it comes to having an opposing lefty on the mound.

The All-Star outfielder has fallen right back into his usual platoon role, despite having the best year of his career without question.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. De La Cruz LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP.”

Phillies 9/15 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. De La Cruz LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Looking at Marsh’s 2026 Campaign

Appearing in 144 games this season, Marsh is batting .264 across 497 at-bats and has recorded 68 runs, 131 hits, 17 home runs, and 58 RBIs while slugging .412 with an OPS of .721.

He’s in his sixth MLB season and was the only All-Star starter to represent the Phillies.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia enters Tuesday night with an 83-67 overall record and just 13 regular-season games remaining.

They’re 4.5 games back of the division lead and trail the Cubs by just half a game for the top Wild Card spot.