Philadelphia Phillies Make Brandon Marsh Decision During Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies won their series opener against the New York Mets on Thursday night, 3-0, but lost on Friday, 6-3.

Now, ahead of the third game of the series, beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday in Queens, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made some changes to the back end of his starting lineup involving All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Marsh Decision

After keeping Marsh out of the starting lineup for Friday’s game with a lefty on the mound, as Marsh has continued to platoon against left-handed pitchers, he’s back in the order. He’ll move back to left field and bat seventh, while the top of the order remains untouched.

Here’s the Phillies starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/19 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP.”

Phillies 9/19 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 19, 2026

Looking at Marsh’s 2026 Season

This has been without question the best year of Marsh’s six-year MLB career.

He was named an All-Star for the first time and, more than that, started the game in the outfield.

Across 147 games and 505 at-bats, Marsh is hitting .261 with 69 runs, 132 hits, 17 home runs, and 58 RBIs while slugging .408 with a .714 OPS.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia enters Saturday’s contest with an 85-69 overall record, which is going to set up a thrilling ending in the National League Wild Card race.

Currently, the three Wild Card teams are the Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres, who all hold the same exact record with just eight regular-season games remaining.

Whoever secures the top spot will get to host a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round, while the other two teams will have to go on the road.