Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gets Honest About Brutal Brandon Marsh Mistake in Astros Game

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a brutal loss to the Houston Astros, 6-5. One of the key moments in the game came in the seventh, as J.T. Realmuto hit a liner in the hole at short with two runners in scoring position. Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña made a diving catch, then doubled up Brandon Marsh at second to snuff out a rally.

“The double-play ball is, to me, a little bit more of getting away from your principles,” Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly told 94 WIP’s Vani Hanamirian.

“Your principles say freeze. I was taught freeze; a lot of organizations teach back on that play. I think too aggressive, thinking that’s going to get through and he’s going to score, and we’re going to tie it up. Basically, your principles say, or should say, freeze or go back.”

After the double play, the Phillies failed to score further. Derek Hill struck out to close out the frame. Eventually, it added up to a frustrating loss, as they couldn’t complete a comeback bid against Astros closer Josh Hader in the ninth.

Phillies’ Don Mattingly on Brandon Marsh Baserunning Mistake

The Phillies were in a 5-0 hole after four innings. Andrew Painter had a rough start, as he surrendered 10 hits and five runs in five innings.

But thanks to a three-run bottom of the fifth, they had clawed their way back in the game. Brandon Marsh hit a big double at Monty’s angle to cut the deficit to two runs, with runners on second and third, and no outs.

J.T. Realmuto smoked a 103 MPH liner to the hole that Jeremy Peña made a great play to snare. Marsh broke toward third on contact and could only watch Peña double him off second.

“The score of the game, I think we’re down two there, nobody out,” said Mattingly. “If the ball gets through, (Bryson) Stott scores, Marshy’s at third. First and third, nobody out; you like your chances of tying it up.”

Instead of having a chance to tie the game, the baserunning miscue proved to be the Phillies’ undoing. And in a one-run game, it only takes one mistake to make a huge difference.

What’s Next for the Phillies?

The loss puts the Phillies at 81-64 on the season. They missed a chance to gain a game on the Atlanta Braves, who lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, and remain four games back of the National League East lead.

However, Philadelphia still remains in the lead for the National League’s No. 4 seed after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs in extra innings. They are one game up in the loss column over Chicago, so they still control their destiny in that regard.

The Phillies will send left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. The Astros will turn to right-hander Hunter Brown. The matchup of 2025 Cy Young Award finalists will take place at Citizens Bank Park, with a 6:40 p.m.