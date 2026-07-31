Phillies Trade Rumors: Harper, Turner on the Block? Blue Jays, Angels Trade Partners? Skubal Still in Play?

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a brutal start to the second half of the season. With a 3-9 record and dropping four straight season losses, GM Dave Dombrowski and the front office are in need of making a big move.

Struggling first baseman Bryce Harper told the media that the Phillies need help. And that the front office should be pursuing “bats and arms.” Did Harper back himself into a corner with interim and president of baseball ops. Dave Dombrowski?

As trade rumors started to trickle in at the start of the season, the Phillies were favorites to land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and add to their dominant rotation. But do they have the farm system to pull off such a blockbuster trade?

In recent news, MLB insiders have linked the Phillies to the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Which players are their top targets?

Bryce Harper’s Apparent ‘Feud’ With Phillies Management Stirs Up Trade Rumors

After a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 28, Bryce Harper admitted that the Philadelphia Phillies need help come October. Harper says the Phillies need bats and arms, but pushes it on Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski on whether they can pull it off or not.

Harper’s comments got him in a bit of hot water with interim manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly later responds saying that when a player says something like about his team, it insinuates that he does not like one of his teammates.

“I sense that Bryce is thinking about it. I don’t really sense that anybody else is thinking about it, honestly. I mean, you’ve been through this. Guys want to be a GM for what you need without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly where this thing goes not only this year, but moving forward. “Players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people’s money. I’ll just let it go at that. I mean, (Phillies President of Baseball Operations) Dave (Dombrowski) has been doing this awhile. He’s never really backed away from trying to get guys. We’re trying to get better. We’re trying to get better at the deadline… When you say something about our team, then you’re saying something about one of our players that you don’t like.”

Mattingly claims that the comment from Harper does not bother him. However, Dombrowski and Harper have outstanding ‘beef’ following his comments surrounding Harper trade rumors last October.

But, is a Harper trade realistic for the Phillies? He has five years left on his 13-year, $330 million contract and is one of their most consistent hitters despite having a down year.

New York baseball columnist Luis Field pitches a one-for-one trade proposal that sends Harper to the Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler.

“Cam Schlittler’s stock has never been higher,” Field wrote on X. “Call up Dave Dombrowski and tell him it’s one-for-one: Bryce Harper for Schlittler. It’s clear the Phillies are done with him, and he needs to come home to the Yankees.”

However, both the Yankees and Phillies have not listed Schlitter and Harper as trade candidates. So as of now, it seems like Harper will continue to etch his name in Philadelphia history.

Which Blue Jays Emerge As Trade Candidates?

Several MLB insiders report that the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are emerging as trade partners.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report that the Phillies are interested in late-inning reliever Jeff Hoffman.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi explains that a lot of those Blue Jays players were in the World Series last year and knows what it takes to win. He details that the veterans available in that field are starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber, Hoffman, and outfielders George Springer and Daulton Varsho.

Phillies beat writer Jeff Kerr confirms that the Blue Jays had scouts in Double-A Reading over the past few weeks, making their trade partnership very imminent.

Phillies Eying Angels Shortstop Zach Neto, What Does that Mean for Trea Turner?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirms that the Phillies are in trade talks with the Los Angeles Angels to acquire 25-year-old shortstop Zach Neto. But where does this leave current Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner?

Since 2024, Neto has a wRC+ of 114, which is two points hirer than Turner’s wRC+ of 112. Fielding wise, Turner has an fWar of 0.7 and 19 errors on the season and Neto has a dWAR of 0.9 and 15 errors.

However, Passan alludes that Turner is here to stay.

“You can take big swing and try to get a guy like Zach Neto,” Passan said about Dave Dombrowski making a move at the deadline. “Neto could potentially play second base, you have Bryson Stott possibly move over to third and then eventually Trea Turner moves off of shortstop, either center field or second base,”

The Angels are looking for a big haul in exchange for Neto, meaning the Phillies would likely have to gut their farm system to get him.

Ken Rosenthal Says Phillies Are Not ‘Serious’ Players in Tarik Skubal Talks

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, joined “Foul Territory” on July 30 and discussed that the Philadelphia Phillies are no longer major players in the Tarik Skubal race.

“I’m quite certain that Dave Dombrowksi would love to get his hands on Skubal, I just don’t see the Phillies having enough to do,” Rosenthal said. “They have other needs too, in the outfield and particularly their bullpen. This is not a team with a good farm system.”

A major clause in the Tigers trade pitch to give up Skubal, is that they want several top prospects, and players who are MLB-ready.

Among the Phillies top 20 prospects, they only have one pitching prospect in Triple-A, RHP Alex McFarlane. And while their no. 1 overall top prospect Gage Wood is a pitcher, he’s likely not someone who the Phillies are willing to give up.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, it’s hard to compete against such powerhouse farm systems like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.