Philadelphia Phillies Add 28-Year-Old Outfielder to Roster Before Field of Dreams Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but they’ll have a quick turnaround Thursday.

They’re set to face the Minnesota Twins in the third-ever Field of Dreams Game, which MLB created around the iconic Kevin Costner baseball movie Field of Dreams.

The game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, at a custom-built ballpark next to the cornfield featured in the 1989 movie.

Ahead of the matchup, MLB allowed each team to add a 27th player to its roster for the game. The Phillies announced their addition just hours before first pitch after releasing their lineup.

Phillies Add 28-Year-Old Outfielder

Philadelphia added 28-year-old outfielder Kameron Misner from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as its extra player for the game. He’ll wear No. 18.

The Phillies have added OF Kameron Misner from Lehigh Valley (AAA) as the additional player for the Field of Dreams game against the Minnesota Twins. He will wear No. 18. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2026

The Phillies acquired Misner from the Kansas City Royals less than a month ago in exchange for cash considerations before optioning him to Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia kept him on its 40-man roster by designating outfielder Steward Berroa for assignment.

Misner’s MLB Career

Misner is a left-handed hitter with major league experience, having appeared in 97 career games across three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Royals.

Misner has struggled since joining the Phillies’ minor league system, batting just .195 in 12 games. However, he has put together a solid 2026 Triple-A campaign overall, appearing in 75 games and posting a .900 OPS.

The Phillies selected Misner with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he’ll give them some added flexibility in the outfield because he can play all three positions.

Misner won’t start Thursday’s game, and the Phillies will likely send him back to the minors Friday before the team travels to Minnesota.