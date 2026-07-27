Phillies Former All-Star Makes Bold Statement After Yankees Game

After dropping the Philadelphia Phillies dropped their first three series to start the second half of the season, they head to Miami to face the Marlins with hopes of turning things around.

On Sunday night, the Phillies soundly defeated the New York Yankees 11-4 in a much needed win to avoid a series sweep. Infielders Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott combined were 4-for-8 with nine RBIs, three runs, and a home run.

Bohm put the Phillies up 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning after walking Brandon Marsh to load the bases. After the game concluded, Bohm made his feelings clear about how unhappy he was that the Yankees doubted him.

Philadelphia Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Says He is Tired of Being Doubted

In a postgame press conference Alec Bohm was asked if he took it personally that the New York Yankees walked him to load the bases with two outs in the third inning, and he said he did, but he uses it as motivation in these situations.

“It’s happened a lot to me in my career,” Bohm said. “But yeah, that time it kind of pissed me off. I feel like I’m the type of player that, through most of my career, people haven’t really wanted to see come up in those situations, and I’m kind of tired of people thinking that I’m not.”

“Definitely feels good,” Bohm said. “It’s not like I’m mad at them for doing it, or anybody in particular. I’m just tired of people thinking that I’m the easy out. I know what the numbers say, but I don’t feel like I’m an out going up there.”

In his career, Bohm is batting .300 with 11 RBIs in 10 at-bats with the bases loaded.

Bohm recorded a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning to tack on one more RBI against the Yankees.

Despite the success he had against the Yankees, the former 2024 MLB All-Star is slashing .221/.282/.368 with 62 strikeouts in 101 games this season. However in Bohm’s last seven games he slashing .296/.345/.593 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Bryson Stott Knocks in 5 RBIs vs. Yankees

Both Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott came up big for the Phillies in bases loaded situations against the Yankees on Sunday. Stott collected five RBIs and recorded the hardest hit home run and third hardest hit of his career.

In the bottom of the second Stott’s solo shot was a 110.5 MPH off the bat, according to Scott Frankie.

This was 110.5 mph off the bat. That’s the 3rd-hardest hit ball of Bryson Stott’s career, and the hardest hit home run of his career, according to Scott Franzke. https://t.co/CFUKiiNGCO — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) July 26, 2026

Since May 1, Stott has 42 RBIs tied with Brice Turang for most by a second baseman.

Stott leads the Phillies with runners in scoring position (.329) while being one of two players batting over .300. The only other player, is Bohm.

Stott matched his career high with five RBIs last night, and has brought his batting average to .290 since the beginning of June.

This season, the 28-year-old is slashing .252/.307/.405 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs.

Stott and Bohm look to continue their second half tear against the Miami Marlins at 6:40 P.M. EST at LoanDepot Park.