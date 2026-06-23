Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change Before Nationals Game

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost the first game of the series 4-1 on Monday.

Alec Bohm went 0-for-4 in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/23 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

After back-to-back games as the Phillies cleanup hitter, Bohm has been moved down in the lineup and will bat fifth against the Nationals. In the last three games, Bohm has gone 3-for-12 as his season struggles continue.

The 2024 All-Star third baseman is batting a career-low .229 with 62 hits, 10 doubles, nine home runs, 23 runs, 41 RBIs and one stolen base in 74 games this season.

Bohm has spent his entire career with the Phillies, but is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency following the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

After dropping the opening game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 42-36 on the season. They remain in second place of the National League East, 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 6-4 record and a 4.20 ERA across 85.2 innings. Luzardo is fresh off a strong performance against his former team, as he allowed only two runs in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Updated Nationals 6/23 Wood RF C. Mead 1B A. Chaparro DH C. Abrams SS D. Crews LF J. Young CF J. Vivas 3B N. Nuñez 2B K. Ruiz C P. Poulin SP”

The Nationals enter Tuesday’s matchup at 41-38. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, and are now only 1.5 games behind the Phillies.