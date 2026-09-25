Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Move Following Injury News

The Philadelphia Phillies capped off their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, losing 5-1 to drop two out of three games.

However, the biggest storyline to come out of the game for Philadelphia was the bad-looking ankle injury that star second baseman Luis Arraez suffered while running to first base.

While there have been no updates on how long he may be out or the exact severity of the injury, he is not in the lineup for the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Move

With Arraez out of the lineup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly had to make a move in his batting order.

Mattingly ultimately decided to keep the order relatively the same, replacing Arraez in the cleanup spot with slugger Alec Bohm, who will move from fifth to fourth.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/25 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C E. Sosa 3B C. Sánchez SP.”

Phillies 9/25 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 2B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

J. Realmuto C

E. Sosa 3B C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026

Bohm’s 2026 Season

In his seventh MLB season, all with the Phillies, Bohm struggled at the plate during the first half of the year but has settled in over the last two months and put together a solid 2026 campaign.

He’s appeared in 152 games this season and, across 557 at-bats, is hitting .253 with 58 runs, 141 hits, 15 home runs, and 88 RBIs while slugging .390 with a .707 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia enters Friday night with an 87-72 overall record. This has them holding the third and final Wild Card spot, just two games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit on the outside looking in.

The Phillies will wrap up their regular season on Sunday afternoon. And if the standings hold, they’ll take on the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series next week.