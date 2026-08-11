Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change During Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the series opener.

Now, ahead of Tuesday night’s game, Phillies manager Don Mattingly has made several lineup changes.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change

Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh remains in the lineup for Game 2, but Mattingly has dropped him two spots from fifth to seventh after he hit fifth in Monday’s opener.

Mattingly also moved Kyle Schwarber from first base to designated hitter, while Bryce Harper returns to right field. Alec Bohm is back in the lineup and will start at first base.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Phillies 8/11 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

A. Bohm 1B

J. Crawford CF C. Sánchez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 11, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

Marsh has enjoyed a career year in his seventh MLB season and fifth with the Phillies. He earned his first All-Star selection and has continued to rank among the team’s most productive players.

He enters Tuesday night batting .274 across 115 games with 116 hits, 62 runs, 16 home runs, 52 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He’s also slugging .437 with a .754 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia enters Tuesday with a 64-56 record and trails the Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games for first place in the NL East with 42 games remaining.

While overcoming that deficit will be a tall task down the stretch, the Phillies currently hold one of the final two NL Wild Card spots. Philadelphia and the Arizona Diamondbacks have identical records, with both teams currently holding postseason positions.