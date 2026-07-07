Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change Before Reds Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 15-1 against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Brandon Marsh went 0-for-4 in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change

Ahead of the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 7/7 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B E. Sosa LF J. Realmuto C B. Stott 2B D. Hill RF J. Crawford CF Z. Wheeler SP”

After going 1-for-13 in the series against the Kansas City Royals, Brandon Marsh is out of the team’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Reds. Instead, Derek Hill will get the start in right field for Philadelphia.

Hill, who is on his second team this season, is batting .297 with 11 hits, one double, two home runs, six runs and five RBIs in 18 games for the Phillies this year. Hill has also played four different defensive positions for Philadelphia this season.

Marsh did not leave Monday’s game with an injury, and his absence is most likely a day off for the outfielder.

Marsh has been struggling lately, as he’s gone 3-for-26 over his last six games. Despite his recent struggles, the Phillies outfielder continues to be in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career.

The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .305 with 98 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 50 runs, 46 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 86 games this season. Marsh was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career this year.

Phillies Right Now

After back-to-back losses against the Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 50-41. They remain in second place in the National League East, three games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler will make his 14th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-1 record in 80 innings this season. Wheeler was unable to finish five innings in his last start as he allowed four runs over 4.2 innings.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 7/7 E. De La Cruz SS S. Stewart 1B J. Bleday LF E. Suárez 3B N. Lowe DH S. Steer RF T. Stephenson C T. Friedl CF M. McLain 2B A. Abbott SP”

At 41-48, the Cincinnati Reds are in last place of the National League Central. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.