Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News During Twins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a dominant win in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

After a day off Friday, the Phillies are back in Minnesota for a matchup with the Twins featuring right-hander Jesus Luzardo for Philadelphia and left-hander Connor Prielipp.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made a few changes to his lineup card.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Despite Marsh putting together the best season of his career and coming off a two-hit performance that included a home run, Mattingly is keeping him in a platoon role against left-handed pitchers.

Marsh’s numbers have been significantly worse against lefties, so he won’t start Saturday’s game.

The Phillies’ outfield will feature Bryce Harper in right field, Derek Hill in center and Edmundo Sosa in left field, with Sosa replacing Marsh.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Phillies 8/15 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

E. Sosa LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

D. Hill CF J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 15, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

For the first time in his six-year MLB career, Marsh earned an All-Star selection and has been one of the Phillies’ most productive players all season.

He enters Saturday night batting .276 across 118 games and 431 at-bats. Marsh has recorded 64 runs, 119 hits, 17 home runs and 54 RBIs while slugging .443 with a .764 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia will need to play its best baseball down the stretch if the team wants to reach the playoffs.

The Phillies currently sit at 65-58 and trail the Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games in the NL East. However, they’re tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.