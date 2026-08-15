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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News During Twins Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes off his sliding mitt during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a dominant win in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

After a day off Friday, the Phillies are back in Minnesota for a matchup with the Twins featuring right-hander Jesus Luzardo for Philadelphia and left-hander Connor Prielipp.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made a few changes to his lineup card.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Despite Marsh putting together the best season of his career and coming off a two-hit performance that included a home run, Mattingly is keeping him in a platoon role against left-handed pitchers.

Marsh’s numbers have been significantly worse against lefties, so he won’t start Saturday’s game.

The Phillies’ outfield will feature Bryce Harper in right field, Derek Hill in center and Edmundo Sosa in left field, with Sosa replacing Marsh.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Marsh’s 2026 Season

For the first time in his six-year MLB career, Marsh earned an All-Star selection and has been one of the Phillies’ most productive players all season.

He enters Saturday night batting .276 across 118 games and 431 at-bats. Marsh has recorded 64 runs, 119 hits, 17 home runs and 54 RBIs while slugging .443 with a .764 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia will need to play its best baseball down the stretch if the team wants to reach the playoffs.

The Phillies currently sit at 65-58 and trail the Atlanta Braves by 8.5 games in the NL East. However, they’re tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News During Twins Series

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