Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision During Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night to win their third consecutive game.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup, the Phillies will welcome Luis Arraez into the lineup for his debut after acquiring him before Monday’s trade deadline.

As expected, Arraez’s arrival has prompted several notable lineup changes from manager Don Mattingly.

Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change

One of the biggest decisions involved Bryce Harper, who has served as Philadelphia’s everyday first baseman but will now spend more time in the outfield. On Tuesday, he’ll get the start in right field.

Harper started at first base on Monday, but Arraez’s move to second shifted Bryson Stott to third base and Alec Bohm to first. That alignment also allows Harper to return to the outfield, where he spent the majority of his career before joining Philadelphia.

Harper will remain in the No. 3 spot in the batting order, while Kyle Schwarber returns to the leadoff role and Trea Turner moves back to the No. 2 spot.

Phillies 8/4 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

J. Realmuto C

B. Marsh LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Harper’s 2026 Season

Harper is coming off a two-RBI performance Monday night in which he homered. This season, he’s batting .255 with 102 hits, 24 home runs, and 68 RBIs while slugging .503 and posting an .862 OPS.

He’s currently on pace for his highest home run total since hitting 35 in 2021 and his most RBIs since driving in 114 runs in 2019.

Looking at the Phillies

Before their current three-game winning streak, the Phillies had lost eight of nine, putting themselves in a hole in the NL East.

Philadelphia trails the Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games entering Tuesday. If the season ended today, the Phillies would claim the third and final National League Wild Card spot.