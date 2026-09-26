Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Move Before Pivotal Rays Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the few teams still playing for their postseason lives with two days remaining in the regular season.

After losing Friday night in their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies hold just a one-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and the D-Backs hold the tiebreaker.

This makes Saturday’s game and potentially Sunday’s game pivotal for the Phillies, who will be without infielder Luis Arraez after he sustained an ankle injury earlier this week.

Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Move

With Arraez out of the lineup, it hurts to lose one of the best pure hitters in the game, but it also gives the Phillies a little more flexibility with how they construct their lineup.

With that, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly has decided to move Bryce Harper from right field back to first base on Saturday, while Alec Bohm will transition to third and Bryson Stott to second.

Kyle Schwarber will remain the designated hitter, and Trea Turner will stay at shortstop. Taking over in right field for Harper will be Bryan De La Cruz.

Here’s the Phillies’ full starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/26 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B B. De La Cruz RF B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 9/26 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. Stott 2B

B. De La Cruz RF

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 26, 2026

Looking at Harper and the Phillies

The Phillies enter Saturday with an 87-73 overall record and have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with Harper going 3-for-7 at the plate over the last two.

On the season, he’s hitting .270 with 153 hits, 28 home runs, and 86 RBIs while slugging .485 with a .867 OPS.