Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change During Marlins Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 8-7 on Monday.

Second baseman Bryson Stott went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 7/28 T. Turner SS B. Stott 2B B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Marsh LF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF B. De La Cruz RF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

With Kyle Schwarber out of the team’s lineup for Tuesday’s game, the Philadelphia Phillies moved second baseman Bryson Stott up in the lineup, as he will serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter.

It will mark the first time this season Stott has served as the team’s No. 2 hitter. He has not hit in that spot in the lineup since 2024. Tuesday’s game will also be the first time Stott has been in the top three of the Phillies lineup this season. He has primarily served as the No. 6 hitter this season.

Overall, the Phillies second baseman is batting .256 with 91 hits, 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs, 47 RBIs, 43 runs and 17 stolen bases in 101 games this season.

Phillies Right Now

After dropping Monday’s series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to 57-50 on the season. They are now 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Aaron Nola will make his 22nd start of the season on Tuesday. Nola enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-8 record and a 5.82 ERA in 108.1 innings this season. Nola allowed five runs in his most recent start.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, Monday’s game resulted in the Miami Marlins ending a 12-game losing streak. They did so by rallying and scoring three runs off Phillies closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth inning.

The Marlins have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Marlins 7/28 O. Lopez SS K. Stowers 1B H. Hernández LF X. Edwards 2B L. Hicks DH G. Conine RF J. Marsee CF G. Pauley 3B J. Mack C S. Alcantara SP”

At 53-54, the Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East, 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.