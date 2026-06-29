Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change Before Pirates Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series finale over the Mets 5-4 on Sunday.

Second baseman Bryson Stott went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the win.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the team’s series opener against the Pirates, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/29 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”

After batting seventh in Sunday’s game against the Mets, Bryson Stott has been moved up to the No. 6 spot for Monday’s opener against the Pirates.

This season, Stott has alternated between the last five spots in the lineup. He has not appeared in the top four of the lineup in any game this season. Monday’s game will mark his 30th game as the team’s No. 6 hitter, his most frequent spot in the lineup. In that spot, Stott is batting .243.

Overall, Stott is batting .236 with 64 hits, 15 doubles, 30 runs, three triples, seven home runs, 40 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Stott’s .236 average is his lowest since his rookie season.

Phillies Right Now

Following their series win over the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 47-37 on the season. They are now only three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Aaron Nola is set to make his 17th start of the season. Nola enters Monday’s matchup with a 3-4 record and a 5.58 ERA in 80.2 innings this season. Nola has not registered a quality start in any of his last five starts.

Pirates Right Now

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates improved to 42-42 after Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games and are in fourth place of the National League Central.

Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft is expected to start for the Pirates on Monday. Ashcraft enters Monday’s matchup with a 7-3 record and a 3.07 ERA in 96.2 innings this season. He was dominant in his last outing as he allowed only one run in six innings while striking out 10 batters.