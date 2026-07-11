Phillies Announce Justin Crawford Decision Before Tigers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies were hit with some late injury news ahead of the start of their series against the Detroit Tigers, scratching Justin Crawford from the lineup after a knee issue arose.

The team made the lineup change late in the day on Friday, raising some fears about the team’s starting outfielder. But an update paints a more optimistic picture for Crawford, who may not miss significant time.

Justin Crawford’s Injury Not Expected to Be Serious

As MLB.com reported, the change appeared to be a precautionary move.

“Outfielder Justin Crawford was scratched from the lineup with left knee soreness, the club announced shortly before first pitch. Derek Hill replaced Crawford, batting eighth and playing center field,” the report noted.

The report added that Crawford’s knee injury came at a tough time, with the rookie going through a hot stretch.

“Crawford batted in the lone run of Thursday’s 1-0 win over the Reds, driving in Hill with a single in the eighth inning,” the report noted. “The rookie has been heating up: He is 8-for-24 (.333) in eight July games and is hitting .350 (21-for-60) with an .814 OPS in his past 20 contests.”

Crawford has been a mainstay in the lineup for the Phillies this season, starting 73 of the team’s 94 games in center field. He is hitting .263 with two home runs, 21 RBIs and a .665 OPS.

Justin Crawford Delivered Game-Winning RBI on Thursday

The late scratch came after Crawford’s game-deciding performance against the Reds, though the center fielder gave credit to starter Jesus Luzardo for keeping the Reds scoreless.

Crawford offered some praise for the pitcher after the game, saying he could tell early that Luzardo was on the top of his game.

“I saw him that first inning, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s got his stuff today,’ ” Crawford said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “… The swings, the movement on his pitches, I mean, it was pretty electric, and he just looked like he had that confidence on the mound, the presence.”