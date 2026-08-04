Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change During Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off their third straight win after beating the Washington Nationals 6-3 in Monday night’s series opener.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, however, Phillies manager Don Mattingly made several notable lineup changes as newcomer Luis Arraez prepares to make his debut after the team acquired him before Monday’s trade deadline.

Phillies Announce Schwarber Change

After batting second behind shortstop Trea Turner on Monday night, Mattingly moved Kyle Schwarber back into the leadoff spot, a role he has become accustomed to during his time in Philadelphia.

Schwarber will remain the designated hitter, while Arraez takes over at second base. Alec Bohm will start at first base, Bryson Stott will slide over to third, and Bryce Harper will move back to the outfield and start in right field.

Phillies 8/4 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

J. Realmuto C

B. Marsh LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber didn’t record a hit in the series opener against Washington, but he drew two walks.

On the season, he’s slashing .246/.532/.897 with 97 hits, a league-leading 33 home runs, and 63 RBIs. He also leads the majors with 163 strikeouts.

Phillies Right Now

Before their current three-game winning streak, the Phillies had lost eight of nine and still have plenty of ground to make up in the NL East.

Philadelphia enters Tuesday at 60-53, trailing the Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games in the division. If the season ended today, the Phillies would claim the third and final National League Wild Card spot and face the Braves in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.