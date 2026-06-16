Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change Before Marlins Game

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game series with the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series opener 7-0 on Monday.

Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 in the win with a walk.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/16 B. Marsh LF K. Schwarber 1B B. Harper DH A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS J. Luzardo SP”

Aside from being moved off the leadoff spot, Kyle Schwarber will also play as the team’s first baseman, while Bryce Harper serves as the designated hitter.

This will mark only the second instance this season where Schwarber plays first base. He previously played first base with the Boston Red Sox in 2021. Schwarber has primarily been a designated hitter with the Phillies, but does have experience in the outfield. However, this will mark only his third start in the field this season.

His last start as a first baseman occurred on October 3rd 2021 with the Red Sox. In his previous appearance playing first base this season, he made the transition to first base as Bryce Harper was removed for the game. Schwarber played the field in the ninth inning. Schwarber did not register a putout in his appearance as all three outs were caught by the outfielders.

Phillies Right Now

After Monday’s win, the Phillies improved to 39-33. They remain in second place of the National League East, 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will take the mound for the Phillies against his former team. Luzardo enters Tuesday’s contest with a 5-4 record and a 4.35 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched this season.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins fell below .500 after Monday’s loss. A loss on Tuesday would mark the first Marlins series loss in six series.

At 36-37, the Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.