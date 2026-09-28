Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Braves Playoff Series

The Philadelphia Phillies took until the very last day of the regular season to clinch a spot in the MLB playoffs.

After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, the Phillies clinched the third and final Wild Card spot, setting them up for a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. Each game will take place at Truist Park since the Braves are the higher seed.

However, prior to the series opener, the Phillies took some time to reflect on the regular season that All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber had, sharing quite the historic post on Monday.

Phillies Announce Schwarber News

After appearing in 155 games this season and recording 133 hits, 45 home runs, and 95 RBIs across 577 at-bats, the Phillies announced that Schwarber has now hit 232 home runs in his first five seasons with the organization.

That ranks him second all-time in MLB history, behind only the great Babe Ruth, for the most home runs in a player’s first five seasons with a team. Across his entire 12-year career, Schwarber has now hit 385 homers.

The Phillies’ post read, “Schwarbs first five in Philly have been [thumb up].”

Schwarbs first five in Philly have been 👍 pic.twitter.com/kkznlTg0Uq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 28, 2026

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia’s head-to-head record against the Braves this season was 4-9, and they didn’t fare particularly well against Atlanta’s left-handed ace Chris Sale, who will pitch Game 1 on Tuesday night.

As for Philadelphia, they’re about to face the struggles of playing their best players through the very final day of the regular season, as it’s unlikely Zack Wheeler will be available to pitch, or at least start, in this series.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will get the ball in Game 1, but it will be his first start since Sept. 7 after spending time on the IL with shoulder inflammation, so it’s unlikely he’ll go more than a couple of innings at most.

The Phillies will also be without star infielder Luis Arraez, who missed the roster due to the ankle injury he sustained during the final week of the regular season. Otto Kemp will replace him.