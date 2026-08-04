Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Decision During Nationals Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series opener 6-3 on Monday.

Second baseman Luis Arraez was acquired hours before the team’s game.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 8/4 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF B. Stott 3B J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez is batting fourth and playing second base during his first appearance with the Phillies. Despite having some experience playing the outfield and first base, Philadelphia opted to keep Arraez at second base, where he graded out positively this season with the San Francisco Giants.

Additionally, Arraez will bat cleanup in his Phillies debut. With the San Francisco Giants, Arrez primarily appeared in the top two spots in the lineup. Tuesday’s game will mark only the seventh time Arraez has served as the No.4 hitter this season.

The four-time All-Star is batting .324 with 136 hits, 23 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 52 runs, 43 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 105 games.

Phillies Right Now

After Monday’s win, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 60-53 on the season. They have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, and are now two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card race.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is set to make his 23rd start this season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 9-5 record and a 3.57 ERA in 128.2 innings. Lúzardo struggled in his last outing as he allowed six runs against his former team, the Miami Marlins.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals dropped to 55-59 on the season. They have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Zack Littell is expected to make his 15th start this season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-8 record and a 4.94 ERA in 22 total appearances.