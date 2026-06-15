Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Marlins Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 4-0 in the series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers.

J.T. Realmuto was absent from the team’s lineup in Sunday’s loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision

Ahead of the series opener with the Marlins, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa 3B Z. Wheeler SP”

Despite not appearing in Sunday’s loss, J.T Realmuto is back in the lineup for the series opener. Realmuto was given a day off on Sunday, and even with backup catcher Rafael Marchan having to exit Sunday’s contest after a foul ball hit him in the catcher’s mask, Realmuto was not inserted into the game. Instead, the Phillies went with veteran catcher Garrett Stubbs who made his 12th appearance of the season and finished the game.

Realmuto most recently played in Saturday’s game, which the Phillies won 9-8. In that game, Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs.

The three-time All-Star catcher is currently batting .210 with 33 hits, four doubles, four home runs, 15 runs, 15 RBIs and three stolen bases in 48 games.

This offseason, Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies on a three-year, $45 million contract.

Phillies Right Now

At 38-33 the Phillies are currently in second place of the National League East, eight games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler will make his 10th start of the season. The three-time All-Star enters Monday’s game with a 5-1 record and a 2.22 ERA across 56.2 innings pitched this season.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have improved to 36-36 on the season as they have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games. They have won five straight series since being swept by the New York Mets.

Right-hander Ryan Gusto is expected to make his third start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with an 0-1 record and a 6.00 ERA across 9 innings.