Philadelphia Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher for Field of Dreams Game

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ focus right now remains on their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, they’ll play in the third-ever Field of Dreams game later this week, continuing the tradition inspired by the iconic 1989 baseball movie starring Kevin Costner.

The game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, where organizers built a stadium next to the site where filmmakers shot the movie. The stadium can accommodate only a limited number of fans.

Previous Matchups

The first-ever Field of Dreams game took place in 2021, when the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 on Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run.

In 2022, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. No game took place in 2023, 2024 or 2025 as crews worked on permanent infrastructure in the area.

Phillies Announce Probable Starter

While things could change, veteran right-hander Aaron Nola is currently scheduled to start for the Phillies. He’s in the middle of a down season on the mound.

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts across 24 starts and 125.0 innings.

The Twins have not officially named a starter for the matchup, but the schedule lines up for Taj Bradley to get the nod.

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts and 132.2 innings this season. He’s also recorded 148 strikeouts and a 1.246 WHIP.

Aaron Nola is lined up to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/i2WqveYkqP — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) August 10, 2026

Special coverage will begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game and all of its festivities will stream exclusively on Netflix.