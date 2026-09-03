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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Braves

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Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a 1-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, which wrapped up their series as they ended up winning two out of three.

Now, while they have a day off Thursday, they’re gearing up for a massive four-game weekend series against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, who currently hold a 4.0-game lead over the Phillies in the division.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Phillies and Braves have both listed their probable starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Phillies Announce Probable Starters

Friday: LHP Cristopher Sanchez (16-4, 2.52 ERA, 202 strikeouts) vs. LHP Chris Sale (13-9, 2.06 ERA, 177 strikeouts)

Saturday: RHP Zack Wheeler (11-5, 3.31 ERA, 154 strikeouts) vs. LHP Martin Perez (8-8, 3.05 ERA, 91 strikeouts)

Sunday: RHP Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.93 ERA, 157 strikeouts) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.25 ERA, 121 strikeouts)

Monday: LHP Jesus Luzardo (13-5, 3.02 ERA, 209 strikeouts) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (4.11 ERA, 121 strikeouts)

Phillies 2026 Pitching

The Phillies have set things up to have their top two pitchers in the rotation anchor the beginning of the series.

Sanchez leads the team in ERA and wins this season, while Luzardo has recorded the most strikeouts on the team.

As a team, they’ve held opponents to a .251 batting average and entered their series finale against the Diamondbacks with the most combined strikeouts in the majors.

They’ve struggled at times with the back end of the rotation, particularly Nola and, as of late, Andrew Painter. However, Nola has begun to pitch very well, and if he can return to his old form in any capacity, the Phillies would be a challenging out in any postseason series.

Philadelphia is currently 79-61 and would hold the second of three Wild Card spots if the season ended today.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Braves

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