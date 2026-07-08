Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision During Reds Series

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won 4-1 on Tuesday.

Shortstop Trea Turner went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the win.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 7/8 B. Harper 1B K. Schwarber DH B. Marsh LF B. Stott 2B A. Bohm 3B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF J. Realmuto C E. Sosa SS A. Rangel SP”

After starting in 19 consecutive games, the Phillies have given Trea Turner a day off, as he is not in the team’s starting lineup. Instead, Edmundo Sosa will make his 13th appearance of the season at the shortstop position.

In those 19 games, Turner had served as the team’s leadoff hitter. Bryce Harper will handle that role in Wednesday’s game.

Turner is currently in the middle of his worst season since joining the Phillies. The three-time All-Star is batting .241 with 90 hits, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 62 runs, 32 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 90 games.

His .651 OPS is the lowest since his 2015 rookie season, where he appeared in only 27 games. Additionally, Turner’s defense at the shortstop position has graded as below-average.

Turner is in the fourth year of an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies.

Phillies Right Now

After Tuesday’s win, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 51-41 on the season. Philadelphia is now only two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Alan Rangel will make his second start of the season. In four total appearances this season, Rangel has an 0-1 record with a 3.38 ERA. He did not allow a run over four innings in his previous start.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 7/8 E. De La Cruz SS S. Stewart 3B J. Bleday LF E. Suárez DH S. Steer 1B N. Marte RF J. Trevino C E. Arroyo 2B T. Friedl CF C. Burns SP”

At 41-49, the Reds are in last place of the National League Central. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.