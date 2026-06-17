Phillies’ Brad Keller Injury Paves Way for Flamethrowing Reliever

The Philadelphia Phillies lost a major piece of their bullpen on Tuesday.

Reliever Brad Keller was placed on the 15-day injured list with right arm tendinitis.

While Philadelphia’s medical staff does not believe it’s serious, they are nonetheless exercising caution with their setup man.

After a resurgent year with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, Philadelphia signed Keller to a two-year, $22 million contract, making him the highest-paid reliever on the team.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Keller’s injury could pave the way for reliever Jonathan Bowlan to get more high-leverage work.

What Else Do We Know About Keller and Bowlan?

Keller has not lived up to the contract yet. In 31 games, he owns a 4.15 ERA, over two runs higher than last year. However, he was the setup man for closer Jhoan Duran this season.

The injury makes room in high-leverage situations for Bowlan.

The Kansas City Royals selected Bowlan in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Memphis. He would make his debut as a starter for the Royals in 2023, but failed to make a big enough impact.

The Royals converted Bowlan to a full-time reliever in 2025, where he would pitch to a 3.86 ERA in 34 games.

After that season, the Royals would trade him to Philadelphia for reliever Matt Strahm in a one-for-one swap.

With Philadelphia, he has pitched very well so far. In 21 games, Bowlan has pitched to a 3.74 ERA with 23 strikeouts and four walks. His underlying stats are even better, with a 2.43 xERA, according to Baseball Savant.

Bowlan is also throwing harder than he ever has, with his fastball averaging 97.3 mph. Across the board, Bowlan is throwing strikes and looking elite. He will now get more of an opportunity for high-leverage situations, according to Gelb.

State of Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen

The bullpen has been a strength for the Phillies this season. While it has the 13th-lowest ERA in MLB, it also has the lowest FIP and second-highest WAR, according to Gelb.

Bowlan and Duran have been huge parts of it.

Duran, especially, has dominated opposing hitters with a 1.90 ERA and 18 saves. He also has struck out 35 batters, walking just five.

With Keller injured, Bowlan isn’t the only player who will get more high-leverage situations.

Orion Kerkering will also reportedly get more time. In 29 games, Kerkering has a 2.03 ERA with a 1.1 bWAR.

Left-hander Tim Mayza also figures to have a bigger role in the Philadelphia bullpen, owning a 3.16 ERA in 28 games.

With the success of those relievers comes the disappointment of other pitchers.

José Alvarado, once dominant in the 2023 postseason, has pitched to a 5.76 ERA in 31 games. While advanced metrics suggest he may be unlucky, it is still a disappointing season for the former high-leverage reliever.

After a great 2025, Tanner Banks has also struggled. This season, he has a 5.74 ERA in 25 games. He has already walked more batters than last season.

Despite the loss of Keller, this Phillies bullpen is set to succeed with talented relievers. Even if the injury is long-term, the team has contingency plans in effect already.