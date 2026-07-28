Phillies’ Bryce Harper Offers to Make Notable Change to Help Trade Pursuit

The Philadelphia Phillies want Bryce Harper to stay at first base long-term.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to stay there for the rest of his career.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic sat down with Harper, where he discussed his July slump and future at first base.

Harper has slashed just .160/.297/.320 in July, with two home runs, including one on Monday night.

His offense isn’t the only part of his game that’s declined. He has regressed defensively at first base, often struggling to corral balls in the dirt. His Outs Above Average this season is -5, per Baseball Savant, highlighting his struggles.

Because of this, Harper has offered to return to the outfield if the Phillies can acquire a first baseman at the Trade Deadline.

What Did the Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Say?

Harper has not played in the outfield since April 16, 2022. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t open to returning there.

“I brought my glove,” Harper said, “just in case they make a trade.”

While this isn’t the first time Harper has made this request, the Phillies have repeatedly denied his wishes.

The Phillies could use another slugger, and a potential trade for one would fill a hole in the outfield if they do so.

However, it looks unlikely Dave Dombrowski will partake in this.

“Organizationally, I haven’t talked to anybody about it,” said Harper, when asked about the trade deadline. “So I don’t know. I mean, I think everybody knows kind of what we need, right? I mean everybody in here knows what we want. Everybody in baseball kind of knows what we need. So there’s players out there that are available, and I think we have a good opportunity to go get the guys we need. If that’s the bullpen, if that’s in our lineup, if that’s a starting pitcher.”

Update On Team Heading Into Deadline

Despite an outstanding mid-season turnaround, the Phillies still need help at the Trade Deadline. While currently 57-50 and firmly in a Wild Card spot, they are 5-21 when someone not named Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola or Jesus Luzardo starts.

The Phillies desperately need someone else to fill out their rotation as the Trade Deadline nears, and Harper agrees.

“That’s a tough place to be,” Harper said. “I think if you flip that 10 games and you’re 15 and 11, it’s a lot different place than we’re standing in right now. I think also we need a guy that can swing to the bullpen in the postseason. You know? Where you have that fifth starter and fourth starter that can throw out of the bullpen.”

The Phillies have had in-person looks at a few starting pitchers. While nothing has materialized yet, we still have time before the deadline.

“Just get us in,” Harper said. “I think that’s a big deal, too. Hopefully, we have the pieces to do it.”

After a horrible start to the season, just getting in may be enough for the Phillies to make some noise in the postseason.

With their star power, anything is possible.