Phillies Reach Out to David Robertson in Search for Bullpen Help

The Philadelphia Phillies are left with a gaping hole in their bullpen following Jose Alvarado’s 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

How might they fill it?

The quickest and perhaps easiest answer is to look internally. Former All-Star Jordan Romano, who closed out Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, just hours after Alvarado’s suspension was announced, figures to get most of the late-inning action for the time being. Fellow right-hander Orion Kerkering and lefty Matt Strahm also figure to be in the mix.

Even so, without Alvarado, the Phillies are short on proven options.

Where else could they turn?

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Phillies have checked in on free agent David Robertson about a potential return.

While talks reportedly never got serious between the two sides, Feinsand said it “wouldn’t be a surprise” if the Phillies considered reuniting with the 40-year-old reliever.

Suspension Leaves Phillies Thin in Pen

Alvarado, who tested positive for exogenous testosterone, had been the Phillies’ most dependable reliever. In 20 innings, the hard-throwing left-hander posted a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts and only four walks. He was also 7-for-7 in save opportunities.

In addition to being suspended for 80 games, the 29-year-old Alvarado will be ineligible to participate in the postseason should the Phillies make it.

On paper, it’s a crushing blow to a bullpen that already lacked reliable options. Entering Monday, Phillies relievers had combined for a 4.57 ERA, seventh in the National League.

Following the announcement, Phillies manager Rob Thompson said he was disappointed but that it was “time to move on.”

“We have really good pieces here that can pick up the slack,” he added.

The 29-18 Phillies reclaimed first place in the NL East following Monday’s 9-3 win over Colorado.

Robertson a Familiar Face in Philadelphia

Robertson last pitched with Texas in 2024, recording a 3.00 ERA in 68 relief appearances (72 innings). He had 99 strikeouts compared to 27 walks to go with a respectable 1.11 WHIP.

Despite those strong numbers, the veteran righty remains a free agent after undergoing unsigned over the offseason.

Robertson remains a familiar face in Philadelphia, having had two separate stints with the club.

Robertson signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 season but underwent Tommy John surgery in August, limiting him to just 6.2 innings. He then rejoined the team at the 2022 trade deadline as part of a deal that sent pitching prospect Ben Brown to the Chicago Cubs, and became a key option in their run to the World Series.

In 22 appearances down the stretch, Robertson turned in a 2.70 ERA and six saves across 23.1 innings. He was even better in the playoffs, posting a 1.17 ERA in eight outings.

For his career, Robertson owns a 2.91 ERA and 177 saves. His lone All-Star appearance came in 2011 with the New York Yankees, the first of eight different teams with whom he’s pitched.