Phillies’ Contract Decision on Superstar Could Have Serious Fallout

The Philadelphia Phillies could rue their decision to not prioritize signing Kyle Schwarber to a contract extension.

The 32-year-old designated hitter is in the final year of a four-year, $79 million contract. In his first three seasons with Philadelphia, Schwarber hit a total of 131 home runs, the third-most in MLB over that span. He is also tied for third during those seasons in runs scored (318) and walks (318), and sixth in RBIs (302).

And to think that a sizeable amount of that production came while Schwarber was hitting in the leadoff spot.

However, the Phillies reportedly have not initiated much in the way of conversations with Schwarber or his representatives that could lead to an agreement extending his tenure with the team. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Philadelphia did present “an initial proposal” in the offseason, but there was no follow up, and any potential for further talks simply fizzled out.

“Schwarber was content going year to year after turning down an extension with the Cubs early in his career. And while he wants to stay in Philadelphia, he’s also content playing out his free-agent year,” Rosenthal wrote in early April. “He will be 33 next season, but surely would be in demand on the open market.”

That demand will only increase with the season Schwarber is having.

Kyle Schwarber Touted by Teammates as ‘A Clubhouse Guy’

In 236 plate appearances over 53 games, Schwarber has posted a slash line of .257/.398/.576 with 18 home runs, which is tied for first in MLB with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. He is also third in the league with 41 walks and tied for seventh with 40 RBIs.

But it’s more than just his numbers on the field. According to his Phillies teammates, Schwarber is the type of teammate that everybody loves having around.

In an article for the Philly sports site OnPattinson.com, Tim Kelly talked with several Phillies about the concept of “what makes someone a clubhouse guy.” Kelly posted comments from six of the players along with manager Rob Thomson, and while Thomson refrained from mentioning specific names, four of the six players touted Schwarber as “the prime example” of someone who promotes a positive atmosphere within the team.

“I think Schwarber is a great one,” said relief pitcher Jordan Romano, who signed with Philadelphia in the offseason. “Schwarber is a great clubhouse guy. He’s always keeping it light, and everyone likes being around him … enjoys him … and obviously his play on the field, you know, that helps out a lot.”

Kyle Schwarber’s Production Could Price Him Too High for Phillies

Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly has said that the team is hoping to keep Schwarber beyond this season. Appearing recently on the Philadelphia sports radio station WIP-FM with Devan Kaney and Ruben Amaro Jr., the former Phillies outfielder who also served as the team’s GM from 2008 to 2015, Mattingly stressed that “Kyle is a priority for us.”

“He’s a guy that obviously we’re very thrilled with, and a guy that we would love to be part of the Phillies going forward,” Mattingly said.

But the reality is that if other teams are able to take a crack at signing Schwarber, the price could be pushed too high for the Phillies to match. Several MLB insiders including Jeff Passan of ESPN believe that Schwarber could reasonably receive a four-year offer for at least $100 million.

With a bevy of players scheduled to hit free agency, pre-arbitration, and arbitration after this season, including catcher J.T. Realmuto, second baseman Bryson Stott and starting pitchers Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies will certainly have some tough decisions to make. However, it may not sit too well with the guys left in the clubhouse if the organization decides to let Schwarber, who Bryce Harper called “a glue guy,” walk away for nothing.