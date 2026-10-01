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Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa Injury Could Force Lineup Change Decision

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies leaves the field with an injury during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Edmundo Sosa has proven to be crucial to what the Philadelphia Phillies have accomplished this season.

He’s not a household name at all, but he can play all over the field and provide a little bit of everything on the offensive side of the ball.

It’s not clear, though, whether Sosa will be available to play in the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Thursday night.

Sosa left Game 2 with an injury after coming up lame running down the line.

The Phillies need to win Thursday to prolong their season. Otherwise, they’ll go home.

Sosa is in the last year of his contract, too. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

Both the team and player surely would like a more memorable ending than an injury.

Edmundo Sosa Injury Update

Sosa left Game 2 in the top of the ninth inning.

He ran hard to beat out a single at first base, but he clearly was in pain.

He told reporters after the game that it was discomfort in his left thigh, not in his groin.

Sosa was hurt late in the regular season in what looked to be similar fashion, so there seems to be risk to playing him in Game 3.

If you put him out there, there’s always a chance he gets hurt again and has to be pulled early.

By the same token, NBC broadcasters were speaking about injuries on Wednesday (during the Red Sox-Yankees broadcast) and basically said, “If you can hit, you can play.”

The Phillies are already without Luis Arraez, so Sosa is a regular in their current lineup construction. If he can play, he’ll be starting.

How Lineup Changes If Sosa Is Out

If Sosa has to sit out, the Phillies will likely go with what they did when he exited Wednesday’s game.

Bryce Harper moved in to first base from right field. Alec Bohm slid across to third base where Sosa had been. And Derek Hill entered to play right field.

They also have utility infielder Otto Kemp on the roster, if they choose to leave Harper in right and move things around on the infield to replace Sosa.

But with everything on the leave, and Sosa already gutting it out, don’t be surprised if he plays.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa Injury Could Force Lineup Change Decision

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