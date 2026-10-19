Phillies Expected to Pursue Japanese Star Teruaki Sato

When the Philadelphia Phillies season ended, fans wanted answers on how they could improve. With an aging roster, the Phillies’ window to win is now, and they should look to add MLB-ready talent this offseason.

One market many teams have explored in recent years is Japanese players from Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). We have seen players like Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki, and Munetaka Murakami get posted over the years and immediately contribute to an MLB roster.

The Phillies should be open to all avenues of player acquisition, and that is why Teruaki Sato should be firmly on their radar. Sato could be the next great Japanese hitter. He is coming off a triple-crown-winning season in the NPB. He batted .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. Sato can play both third base and a corner outfield spot, and that should entice the Phillies.

The Phillies could see plenty of roster turnover this offseason. One player who is likely to leave in free agency is Alec Bohm. Bohm seems to have worn out his welcome in Philadelphia, and finding a replacement will be paramount.

Sato Could Be a Strong Infield Replacement

Sato could slide right into the void at third base and provide much more offensive production than Bohm. The only thing going against Sato is that he is a left-handed hitter. The team is full of left-handed bats, and that has exposed them when facing elite left-handed pitching.

However, the Phillies need to do whatever they can to put the best roster on the field, regardless of aattended the final game of the Central League Climax Series today to watch hitter’s handedness. According to Phillies Tailgate, the team sent scouts to the Central League Climax Series to see Sato live.

Scouts from the Phillies & Rangers were at the final game of the Central League Climax Series today watching NPB Triple Crown winner Teruaki Sato. Sato is expected to be posted this offseason. https://t.co/0rfG2eO2Y9 pic.twitter.com/lxmsNxaHAX — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 18, 2026

It remains to be seen how hard of a push the Phillies will make for Sato. You can bet plenty of MLB teams will look at him, which will drive up his price. Last season, three former NPB players signed MLB contracts. Murakami got a two-year, $34 million deal, Kazuma Okamoto signed a four-year deal worth $65 million, and pitcher Tatsuya Imai signed a three-year deal up to $63 million.

If you are wondering what the Phillies may have to pay for Sato, a contract in that range is likely. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski owes it to the fans to be aggressive this offseason. Signing Sato would go a long way toward restoring faith and hope in the fanbase.