Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Dodgers Series

On Friday Night, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in a National League Division Series rematch.

The Dodgers eliminated the Phillies on that occasion after a 3-1 series win.

In that playoff series, Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-16 with two home runs and three RBIs. He struck out a team-high eight times.

Philadelphia Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Friday’s series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/2 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF A. García RF S. Berroa CF Z. Wheeler SP”

After initially being moved to the leadoff position during the San Diego Padres series, which Philadelphia swept, Schwarber appears to be sticking at that position for the time being.

Regarding the move, manager Don Mattingly said, “Schwarb’s hit first a lot. Trea’s hit (No.) 3 before. He’s hit (No.) 2. He’s hit (No.) 1. I really don’t think it’s a big deal, honestly, which one’s which. I’d like to get Trea going and really hopefully just give a little different feel to where he’s at.”

The move likely has more to do with Trea Turner than it does Schwarber, as Turner has struggled offensively this season. However, Turner did hit a home run in Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres.

Phillies Right Now

However, some are against the move of Schwarber being the team’s leadoff bat. Pat Egan wrote on X: “I’ll die on the hill; having a 50+ home run guy batting lead off will forever be one of the dumbest moves you could possibly make with your lineup”

On the mound for the Phillies will be three-time All-Star Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is making his seventh start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 4-0 record and a 1.67 ERA across 37.2 innings pitched.

Since firing manager Rob Thomson earlier in the season, the Phillies have gone 20-8 under Don Mattingly, who was the Dodgers manager for five seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Similarly, to the Phillies, the Dodgers have also been on a hot streak recently, as they have won five consecutive games and now hold a 4.5 game lead in the National League West over the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres

They have also announced their lineup for Friday’s series opener.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/29 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C A. Call LF A. Freeland 2B J. Wrobleski SP”

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski will take the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener. He enters Friday’s game with a 6-2 record and a 3.07 ERA. However, despite his impressive stats, the left-hander has struggled in recent outings. Wrobleski has now allowed five or more runs in two out of his last three outings.

He pitched once against the Phillies last season, as he entered the contest as a reliever. Wrobleski struggled on that occasion as he allowed five earned runs and was only able to get one out before exiting the game.