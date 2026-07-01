Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Takes Clear Stance on Participating in Home Run Derby

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a hot streak since interim manager Don Mattingly took over.

Philadelphia is 20 games over .500 in the 58 games Mattingly has managed. A large part of that has been the heroics of superstar designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

He has an MLB-leading 30 home runs this year and is once again having an MVP-caliber season with a .952 OPS.

One of the questions asked by MLB fans is whether or not Schwarber would participate in this year’s Home Run Derby in Philadelphia’s Citizen Bank Park.

We now have our answer.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, Schwarber will participate if his two conditions are met. Those conditions are if he is healthy and if he makes the All-Star Game.

More On the Philadelphia Phillies Designated Hitter’s Conditions

Based on those conditions, it looks probable that the three-time All-Star will be participating in the derby.

However, it’s not 100% certain, according to Schwarber.

“Yeah, if everything lines up, I’m there,” Schwarber said. “If this back deal calms down, then I’ll probably do it. But just gotta make sure, one, I’m there, and then two, that this back thing kind of calms down.”

Schwarber is on pace for a new career high in home runs this season. He is a near-lock to be selected as the backup National League designated hitter. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani got an automatic spot after leading the NL in fan voting during Phase 1.

So, while it’s certain he will be selected, it’s not certain that he’ll be participating.

This back injury has caused issues for Schwarber, including being a late scratch for a game on June 23 against the Washington Nationals. While he has started all but one game since (he pinch hit the next day), he might not want to risk participating with his back issue.

More on Schwarber

After hitting 56 home runs in 2025, finishing second in NL MVP voting, he is having an even better year.

Currently on pace to hit more home runs with a higher average and OPS, Schwarber is aging like a fine wine.

His power has never been a problem. It has always been his propensity to strike out and hit for a low average.

This season, while the strikeouts are sky-high (124 in 309 at-bats), his .256 average is great for him. This would be his highest since the 2021 season and the second-highest of his career.

But even if Schwarber is healthy, is it worth potentially messing up his swing like so many other participants have over the years?

For Schwarber, it shouldn’t matter. He has participated twice in the derby (2018 and 2022). In 2022, he lost to MLB legend Albert Pujols on a swing-off in the first round.

When he did, he hit a combined 25 home runs in 119 games in the second halves of those years.

So, there’s no evidence of it slowing him down. Obviously, he’d be even more motivated to win in front of the Philadelphia faithful, but if he’s not healthy, it’s likely not worth it.

This will be something to monitor as we get closer to the All-Star Break.