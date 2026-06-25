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Phillies Make MLB History During Series Against Nationals

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Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Trea Turner #7 after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals.

T

he Philadelphia Phillies were 9-19 after firing manager Rob Thomson on April 28.

Fast forward to now, and they are 44-36 under interim manager Don Mattingly entering Thursday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies Rally Against Nationals

On Wednesday, they trailed the Nationals 4-3 in the ninth inning with two outs and one runner on base. Down to their final strike, Derek Hill stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter for Justin Crawford.

Hill blasted a go-ahead two-run homer, lifting the Phillies to a 5-4 victory. It marked the second straight game against Washington in which Philadelphia rallied from a ninth-inning deficit while down to its final out and strike, putting the club in a league of its own in the modern era.

According to OptaSTATS, the Phillies became the only MLB team in the modern era to be down to its final strike with nobody on base in the ninth inning in consecutive games and still win both contests.

Phillies Resurgence Under Mattingly

The Phillies have gone 35-17 under Mattingly, and they have continued to find ways to win games. 

Philadelphia trailed 8-6 in the ninth inning on Tuesday and went on to score eight runs, all with two outs, to pull away for a 14-9 victory.

Following the win, Mattingly noted that every win is important during an MLB season. However, the types of comeback victories the Phillies have strung together over the last two games can be major momentum builders.

“I think they’re important,” said Mattingly. “All wins are important, especially when you’re able to come from behind. It’s not me letting them know, it’s them understanding this game is never over.”

Philadelphia’s Mid-Season Outlook

Eighty games into the season, the Phillies have positioned themselves 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot as they pursue a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

After Thursday’s game, the Phillies will travel to New York for a three-game set against the Mets, a team they took two of three from last week in Philadelphia.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Phillies Make MLB History During Series Against Nationals

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