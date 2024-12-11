Phillies Manager Shuts Down Report Team is Shopping All-Star

Phillies manager shuts down report team is trading Alec Bohm.

The Philadelphia Phillies are not looking to trade star third baseman Alec Bohm, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Bohm’s name has come up in trade rumors this offseason as the Phillies are looking to shake up their core. However, Thomson appeared on MLB Network on December 10 at the Winter Meetings and shot down the trade rumors.

“I know the rumors are flying all over the place,” Thomson said. “We’re not shopping him. People are approaching us on him, so you gotta listen. This guy has improved so much, not just physically, but mentally over the course of the year and the 3-4 years he’s been in the big leagues.

“(Infield coach) Bobby Dickerson, who (analyst Buck Showalter) knows very well, has done an unbelievable job with Alec, getting him to be better defensively, throwing accuracy, glove action,” Thomson added. “He’s a really good hitter because he does the things that I was talking about, not chasing, he does get good pitches to hit. He uses the entire field, he makes contact, that’s why he’s so good hitting behind Harper, because he’s gonna put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. He’s not gonna strike out. You can pretty much book an RBI if Alec is at the plate with less than two outs and runners in scoring position.”

Bohm has two years left of control before becoming a free agent after the 2026 season. Last season with the Phillies, the star third baseman hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Insider Mentioned Phillies’ Bohm as Trade Candidate

Bohm’s name came up in trade rumors by several MLB insiders this offseason, but Thomson says that isn’t the case.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has mentioned Bohm as a trade candidate. The insider even linked Bohm to the A’s on December 9.

“Third base is another area of need for the A’s. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm and New York Mets’ Brett Baty are among the players at that position available in trade. The A’s also could consider internal options such as Brett Harris, Max Schuemann and prospect Max Muncy, their first-round pick in 2021,” Rosenthal wrote.

However, the Phillies have made it clear that Bohm will be part of their team in 2025. With that, Philadelphia can pencil Bohm in as their starting third baseman on Opening Day.

Phillies Focused on Getting Better

Philadelphia did make its first major move of the offseason signing All-Star closer Jordan Romano to a one-year deal.

Romano was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies quickly snatched him up on the one-year $8.5 million deal. The closer dealt with an elbow injury last season, but Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says the team is fine with where Romano is at.

As for the rest of the offseason, Dombrowski says he’s just focused on making the team better.

“I’m not sure what else I would say is our priority, other than to get better,” Dombrowski said. “You’re always looking to get better and to improve yourself. But, if you told me that we went in with the same players we have right now, I still think we have a good offensive club. We’re not going to force things to happen, to just get them done.”

The Phillies lost in the NLDS to the New York Mets in 2024.