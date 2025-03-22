Buzz on Phillies Phenom Blowing Up: ‘The Player I Get Asked About Most’

The Philadelphia Phillies boast a roster with its share of buzzworthy talent.

Whether it’s Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola … there is no shortage of players in a Phillies jersey commanding attention from around the league.

But according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark – 2019 winner of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award and inductee into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame – one player in particular has been foremost on people’s minds.

“As I make the rounds and talk to other teams, which is really what I do all spring, the player I get asked about on the Phillies the most, more than any other, is Cristopher Sanchez,” Stark said to Phillies Hot Stove co-hosts Ricky Bottalico and Connor Thomas on 97.5 The Fanatic. “It’s amazing to me. I think there are a lot of known quantities on this roster, but the buzz on this guy … is unbelievable for somebody who until last year was almost an afterthought.”

Hall of Fame Writer Touts Cristopher Sanchez as ‘Cy Young Longshot’

It’s safe to say that Sanchez is an afterthought no more.

In 2024, his first full season in the big leagues, the 28-year-old left-hander went 11-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 31 starts, earning his first spot on the National League All-Star team. Sanchez was named the NL Pitcher of the Month in June, and the Phillies saw enough to sign him to a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension.

But Stark said Sanchez could take things to an entirely different level this year.

“I think Cristopher Sanchez has become a fun Cy Young longshot,” Stark said.

The hype is not without merit, Stark stressed. Because, to put it simply, Sanchez is doing things that a starting pitcher just does not do.

“He went into [his most recent spring start on March 18] with a strikeout rate this spring of 37%,” Stark said. “That’s almost twice what it was last year. Last year, he was around 20%, and he’s doubled that. Starting pitchers, as you know, do not have a 37% strikeout rate. Josh Hader might have a 30% strikeout rate as a closer, but starters don’t do that.”

Cristopher Sanchez Boasts Impressive Arsenal of Pitches

In his five spring training starts, Sanchez has posted a 1.62 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Adding the high strikeout rate to an arsenal that already had Sanchez among the top groundball pitchers in baseball is certainly worth noting.

“We’ve never seen this swing-and-miss version of him,” Stark said.

It’s the result, Stark said, of Sanchez adding muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame.

“He’s so much stronger now,” Stark said. “He doesn’t just touch 97, 98 miles an hour. He sits at 96 to 97. We’ve never seen that.”

Bottalico also raved about an assortment of pitches that could make Sanchez “a top-of-the-rotation guy.”

“He throws a 97, 98 mph fastball with movement, he’s got a tremendous curveball, and he’s got a changeup that’s Bugs Bunny-like,” Bottalico said.

It all has Jeff Passan of ESPN listing Sanchez among his players to watch.

“Sánchez’s average sinker velocity last season was 94.5 mph; in his first start this spring, he sat 96 to 99, the product of added weight on his 6-foot-5 frame,” Passan wrote. “He’s got a new cutter, too, and with his fastball now in Tarik Skubal/Cole Ragans territory, the cutter to neutralize right-handed hitters and one of baseball’s most dastardly changeups, he’s primed to join them among the best left-handed pitchers in baseball.”