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Phillies Playoff Scenarios Take Turn After Loss With Diamondbacks Climbing

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Bryson Stott makes a play at second base for the Phillies.
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base in the ninth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies still control their own destiny to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That’s the positive way to look at things after the Phillies lost 5-1 on Thursday night to the Milwaukee Brewers to make everything just a bit more interesting.

The Phillies will be at home for the final three games of the regular season as they host the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are still a couple of paths in which the Phillies miss the postseason altogether. They’ll be hoping to avoid any such fate.

Phillies Playoff Scenarios

The Phillies’ playoff chances, if they struggle this weekend, will be tied in with those of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is in San Diego to close the season with a three-game series against the Padres.

Entering Friday, the Phillies hold a two-game lead on Arizona — but the Diamondbacks do hold the tiebreaker, which means a two-game swing would be disaster for Philadelphia.

That means the simplest way for the Phillies to get into the playoffs for sure is:

  • Phillies win two (or more) games against the Rays to clinch a playoff spot.

They also would get in if:

  • Diamondbacks lose two (or more) games to the Padres to clinch Phillies a playoff spot.

If the Phillies don’t win two games of the three-game set, though, things get interesting.

You’ve then got these possibilities, each of which would still work for the Phillies:

  • Phillies go 1-2 but Diamondbacks only go 2-1 or worse
  • Phillies go 0-3 but Diamondbacks only go 1-2 or worse

In both of those above bullet points, the Phillies still get in, because the Diamondbacks don’t make up the two-game gap.

The only two record margins that would doom the Phillies are if they go 1-2 and the Diamondbacks go 3-0, or if the Phillies go 0-3 and the Diamondbacks go 2-1 (or better).

In a three-game series, especially in these two cases where the opposition is also a quality opponent, anything really could happen.

How Rays’ Playoff Position Helps Phillies

At least one thing may work out in the Phillies’ favor. If there was ever a time to play the Rays, it’s this weekend.

They’ve already clinched everything there is to clinch in the American League, so they won’t be pushing it too hard with their key players, you wouldn’t think.

The Rays will have a first-round bye, so they don’t have to rest guys too much since that opportunity is still coming. But there will likely be a bit more playing it safe in the approach of Tampa Bay.

That could only help the Phillies as they try to get wins against one of the best teams in the sport while holding off the on-charging Diamondbacks.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Phillies Playoff Scenarios Take Turn After Loss With Diamondbacks Climbing

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