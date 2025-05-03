Phillips Top Prospect Fights Through Struggles to Keep Historic Streak Alive

No matter what, Aidan Miller just keeps finding a way.

And at this rate, it won’t be long before he finds his way to the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse.

The Phillies’ No. 2 prospect, Miller went 1-for-3 with a walk in Double-A reading’s 6-4 loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Friday. It was the 16th consecutive game in which Miller has reached base, a streak that is the longest in the Eastern League.

In the Fightin’ Phils 10-5 loss to Somerset on April 12, Miller, the Phillies’ first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2023 draft, hit one single in five at bats. The next day, he went 0-for-4, dropping his average to a season-low .103, but Miller managed a walk in Reading’s 8-7 comeback win over Somerset.

And it has continued for nearly three weeks.

Aidan Miller Keeps Finding Ways to Extend On-Base Streak

Sometimes, it’s a multiple-hit effort for the 20-year-old shortstop from Dunedin, FL, like the 3-for-3 game with two runs scored against Binghamton on April 16. Or the 3-for-6 outing with three runs scored against Portland on April 22.

In seven of the 16 games, Miller finished with no hits, but he got his way on base via walk at least one time.

Whatever it takes, which is just the type of player that Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the organization thought that Miller would be when they drafted him.

“We think he is a good player,” Dombrowksi said.

Although admittedly, Miller has struggled a bit this season. Despite his current streak, Miller is batting just .200 through 80 at bats, with a .319 on-base percentage. And although Miller has been touted for having some impressive pop in his bat, he has just two home with four RBIs in the first 21 games.

“I just have to stay where my feet are at and know I’m one hit away from getting back on track,” Miller said. “It’s never having that doubt, never losing confidence no matter how bad things are going and just knowing who I am.”

Phillies Confident Aidan Miller Will Learn From His Struggles

It’s not Miller’s first slump as a professional. After he was first promoted to Reading late last season, Miller got just three hits in his first 35 plate appearances, with 13 strikeouts.

But Miller, who like most first-round picks coming out of high school did not have to deal with much failure in his prep career, said he learned a lot through his struggles at the plate.

“Last year, I went through a rut in the middle of the year,” he said. “That helped me a lot coming into this year, knowing slumps aren’t going to last. They are a short-term thing.”

And the Phillies are confident that over the long term, Miller will be a successful player..

“Over the years, we’ve drafted near the end of the first round,” Dombrowski said. “A lot of times, that’s led us to drafting high school players that take a little longer to get there. Sometimes, you have to have patience with those players, and that’s hard at times. But now we’re getting to the point where we’re getting closer.”