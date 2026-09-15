Phillies Announce Top Prospect Aidan Miller Decision Ahead of Postseason

As the 2026 MLB regular season begins to wrap up, the Philadelphia Phillies look to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days. They have an 83-67 record, 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Luckily, the Phillies currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot. Half a game behind the Chicago Cubs and a one game ahead of the San Diego Padres.

Down the minor leagues, the Phillies organization made a big decision involving Phillies’ No. 2 overall prospect Aidan Miller for the postseason.

Phillies No. 2 Prospect Aidan Miller Will Be Playing With The Reading Fightin Phils During Double-A Postseason

After a devastating back injury during Spring Training, Philadelphia Phillies No. 2 overall prospect Aidan Miller did not make his MLB debut like he was anticipated to.

Miller played his first baseball game of 2026 on September 5 in Low-A Clearwater. He quickly was promoted to Double-A, and is set to remain with the team for their postseason.

“Aidan Miller will be playing in the postseason for Reading,” Phillies beat writer Jeff Kerr wrote on X. “Miller won’t be moving up to finish the season for Lehigh Valley (IronPigs have a week left in regular season). Big boost for the Fightin’ Phils this week. Game 1 tonight.”

This is a change from Miller’s original plan after returning to baseball. Matt Gleb of The Athletic reported that it was their intention to send Miller to the Arizona Fall League for further playing time in October.

Phillies Postseason Scenarios

Good news for Phillies fans, per ESPN, the Phillies have at least a 99% chance of making the playoffs.

However, they have a less than one precent chance of winning the National League East. But that’s okay! The Phillies will be back playing baseball in October.

Right now the Phillies are locked into that second Wild Card slot, but The Red Stripes Supporter Group breaks it down on X what needs to happen for the Phillies to secure that No. 1 Wild Card spot.

“Phillies are .5 game behind the Cubs, 1.0 games ahead of the Padres and 3.5 ahead of Arizona. Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Phillies. Phillies have the tiebreaker over the Padres. Phillies and DBacks split their season series so a secondary tiebreaker would be used, if needed.”

The Phillies cannot tie the Cubs for the first WC seed because the tiebreaker favors Chicago. A secondary tiebreaker for with the DBacks would include their intradivision record, favoring Arizona.