Phillies Emerging Star Highlighted as Likely Trade Chip

With each passing day, it becomes increasingly likely that Aroon Escobar’s arrival in the major leagues is less a debate of “if” and more a question of “when.”

Although “where” is anybody’s guess.

Currently playing second base for the Philadelphia Phillies Single-A affiliate in Clearwater, FL, Escobar, who turned 20 on January 1, has been clubbing the ball since the season started for the Threshers.

Through his first 22 games, Escobar has had more multi-hit games (seven) than hitless ones (five). In 84 at bats, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has posted a slash line of .333/.456/.583 with an OPS of 1.039.

Signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela for $450,000 in 2022, Escobar started his professional career with two rather uninspiring seasons in the Dominican Summer League. But last year, Escobar impressed during his 24 games at the Florida Complex League, slashing .338/.495/.481 with three home runs, two doubles and nine stolen bases.

Aroon Escobar, 20, Flashes Offensive Skills With Single-A Clearwater

Entering 2025, Escobar was highlighted by ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel as a potential breakout player who could make the jump from outside the top 200 prospects this year to a top-100 selection in 2026. Escobar’s hot start for Clearwater has done nothing to quash those prognostications, and in fact, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently touted Escobar as his Phillies representative on a list of one prospect to watch from every National League team.

“Escobar has displayed real strength, with close to 60% of his batted balls clearing 95 mph,” Anderson wrote. “Although his average launch angle is in the single digits, some of his hardest hit balls have been at a trajectory that bodes well for his home-run output. Escobar has seen most of his action at the keystone, but the Phillies have continued to crosstrain him at third base. He’s a pretty interesting player, all told, and he looks like someone who has a chance to feature near the top of the Phillies’ prospect list.”

Similarly, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America highlighted Escobar among 15 unranked prospects who have stood out so far in 2025.

“Escobar has continually shown an ability to catch the barrel at optimal angles, allowing him to do damage against a variety of pitches,” Pontes indicated. “It’s an advanced hit tool with feel for the strike zone and pullside power. Escobar is undersized and not the sleekest defender, but he’s a high-energy player who has enough hands and actions to stick at second. So far, the 20-year-old Escobar is surging alongside other top young infielders across minor league leaderboards.”

MLB Analyst Cites Phillies Prospect Aroon Escobar as ‘A Prime Candidate’ to be Traded

Currently, Escobar is No. 13 among Philadelphia’s prospects, but questions remain as to whether or not Escobar will still be a member of the Phillies franchise when this season ends. Joel Reuter of Athlon Sports predicts that won’t be the case.

Reuter notes that Philadelphia’s bullpen has had a rough start to the 2025 season, currently ranking 25th overall in ERA by relievers at 4.71. Remembering that the Phillies traded a pair of top-30 prospects last summer in George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri to the Los Angeles Angels for reliever Carlos Estevez, Reuter suggests that Philadelphia will make a similar move this year, using Escobar as a trade chip.

“Similar to Klassen and Aldegheri last year, infielder Aroon Escobar is in the midst of a breakout season that has sent his prospect stock soaring in the early stages of the 2025 season,” Reuter writes, “and that could make him a prime candidate for the team to sell high on as part of a July deal.”