Phillies Record-Breaking Minor Leaguer Making Strong Case For Call-Up

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Otto Kemp would do anything to earn a spot in the big leagues.

Even to painfully record levels.

Playing third base for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers, Kemp was hit by a pitch during four separate plate appearances, setting a new team record. He also added a double and scored three runs, helping lead the IronPigs to a 7-3 win.

Otto Kemp Makes Climb From Undrafted Free Agent to Triple-A Standout

An undrafted free agent signed in 2022, Kemp quickly became acquainted with several stops throughout the Phillies minor league system. After spending most of the 2023 season at Class-A Clearwater, Kemp played with four separate teams in 2024, ending up at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

But it was during the Arizona Fall League in 2024 when Kemp really opened some eyes. In 45 at bats, the right-handed hitting third baseman posted a slash line of .289/.460/.733, finishing second among all batters with an OPS of 1.193.

“Honestly, this is a continuation of what he did all year,” said Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly. “He has had a tremendous season, across multiple levels. He’s always been a guy who has played really good defense. He’s one of the best baserunners in our organization. He’s one of the best defenders in our organization, and he’s always been one of the better at-bat takers, and he does a great job controlling the zone.”

Kemp also finished tied for second during the fall with six home runs and was second with 22 RBIs, despite batting about half as much as most others in the league. Kemp had to miss the last week of league play because he got married on Nov. 10.

“He’s always been a guy that’s been extremely talented,” Mattingly said. “He’s a strong, hardworking kid, and it’s kind of all clicking for him. He stayed healthy all year long, and showed the kind of player he can be.”

It’s the kind of player who could soon earn a shot in the big leagues. Though he is Philadelphia’s No. 24 ranked prospect, Kemp is just a phone call away from a team that has a few holes in its lineup.

And with a strong start to his 2025 season, that call could come sooner rather than later. Entering Saturday’s game, Kemp is slashing .308/.413/.637, with six home runs, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs.

“I think a guy like [Kemp] complements every lineup,” Mattingly said. “You’re always looking for guys who control the zone and work counts and give you some power.”

Otto Kemp Shows Offensive Skills at All Levels of Phillies System

Primarily a third baseman, Kemp has also played some first base, and Lehigh Valley has also given him some starts at left field in an effort to improve his versatility.

“He’s such a good worker, a student of the game,” Lehigh Valley manager Anthony Contreras said.

Earning a spot with the Phillies would be tremendous validation for a player who has persevered and overcome several significant injuries and countless obstacles to fulfill a dream.

“I found this game as a kid,” Kemp said. “I almost gave it up because of injuries, then the game found me. I believe it was God. [The game] pulled me back in. The fire lit again, and rest is history.”