Phillies’ JT Realmuto Slated for Knee Surgery: 5 Potential Trade Target Replacements

From the – when it rains it pours file, Philadelphia Phillies staple backstop JT Realmuto has joined cohorts Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh (both with hamstring issues) on the injured list.

On June 11, 2024, breaking news confirmed a lingering knee problem had forced the hand of the Phillies’ front office to shut the steady backstop down. Realmuto will undergo knee meniscectomy surgery on June 12, 2024. Since the extent of injury is still to be determined, a timeline for his return hasn’t been discussed.

The three-time All-Star and former 2-time Gold Glove winner has struggled this month with a .100/.217/.100 slash line. The 33-year-old backstop has one year remaining on a deal that pays him $23 million per.

Since Realmuto’s absence leaves the Phillies’ depth in a quandary, let’s scope the current status and explore five names who could help fill the void.

As Things Stand Now

Journeyman catcher Garrett Stubbs has subbed for Realmuto in nearly 30 percent of games to date. His .173/.271/.192 slash line, 42 wRC+, and -0.1 fWAR are less than inspiring.

Perhaps a more viable option is Rafael Marchan who was called up in the corresponding Realmuto IL transaction. Marchan hasn’t tasted the big leagues since a 20-game, 56-plate appearance stint back in 2021.

Marchan posted a 70 wRC+ and -o.1 fWAR in that brief call-up. The 5’9″/170 lb, 25-year-old catcher slashed .219/.350/.344 in 40 plate visits at the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley in 2024.

JT Realmuto could be on crutches for two to four weeks and require six to nine months of recovery in a worst-case scenario. The Phils are likely shooting out exploratory catcher-deal texts as I compose this.

5 Names Who Could Be on the Phillies’ Radar

Elias Diaz/Colorado Rockies

Elias Diaz is a 33-year-old catcher having a nice contract-year showing. Through 55 games, Diaz is slashing .303/.352/.439 in the favorable Colorado Rockies’ air. His solid bat has also seen time as the designated hitter.

The former 2020 free-agent signing has displayed a marked defensive improvement with 1 DRS and a 2.3 FRM number. Diaz posted a -16 in both of those categories in 2023.

Elias was a reserve in last year’s 2023 All-Star game. He’s due $6 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2025.

Jacob Stallings/Colorado Rockies

Elias Diaz’s teammate Jacob Stallings has appeared as the backstop in 40 percent of the Rockies’ 66 games. Stallings can also swing the stick with a current .287 batting average. In 87 at-bats, Stallings has 4 doubles, 3 home runs, and 15 RBI which is good for a 118 wRC+ figure. On the defensive side, Elias Diaz has been the better performer between the two.

Like Diaz, Stallings has some bark on him at 34 years of age. The good news is he makes a slim $1.5 million with a mutual option for 2025—including a $500,000 buyout possibility.

Logan O’Hoppe/Los Angeles Angels

The 24-year-old Logan O’Hoppe has had solid back-to-back seasons averaging 115.5 wRC+ in 2023 and 2024. Unfortunately, he’s under team control through 2028 which likely equates to a hefty haul tag.

Logan is not a plus defender, but his bat has life as evidenced by his current .269/.322/.446 slash line with 8 home runs and 28 RBI which is just one shy of his 2023 total.

Tyler Stephenson/Cincinnati Reds

While technically still very much in the National League wild-card race (0.5 games back), some think Tyler Stephenson could be available for the right price. The Reds’ former first-round draft choice is under control through 2026.

Stephenson is slugging .429 with 6 home runs 22 RBI and a career-high xwOBA of .341. Tyler has improved his framing skills and sports a nice 3 DRS to date.

Should the right deal come about, The Phillies could do a lot worse than Tyler Stephenson.

Shea Langeliers/Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers is a former highly-rated prospect who was drafted ninth overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft. The 26-year-old Langeliers has some pop in his stick with 34 home runs over his last 644 at-bats. Although just a serviceable defensive talent, he’s slugging .444 and has 1.1 fWAR.

With a potential replacement in Kyle McCann making his case in 2024, Oakland would likely listen to offers on Langeliers who won’t reach free agency until 2029.

Under the current circumstances, the chances of the Phillies adding a backstop very soon seem fairly probable unless Rafael Marchan can grab the reigns and go with it.