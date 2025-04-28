Phillies Already Eyeing All-Star Closer as Potential Bullpen Boost

The trade deadline might still be three months away, but the Phillies are already doing their homework. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Philadelphia is keeping tabs on Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, a name that’s become pretty familiar in the rumor mill.

“The Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams, already are keeping a close eye on Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who will likely be dealt by the trade deadline,” Nightengale reports. The Diamondbacks are also sniffing around, and with good reason: Helsley, 30, is one of baseball’s top ninth-inning weapons.

A two-time All-Star and the reigning Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year, Helsley racked up a league-best 49 saves last season with a 2.04 ERA across 65 appearances. Even last summer, there was chatter he might get moved. But St. Louis, hoping to stay competitive, held onto their fireballer. Bailey Digh of PhilliesNation.com points out that Helsley “has been one of baseball’s premier closers” and that “his track record speaks for itself when it comes to locking down the ninth inning.”

Phillies Unwilling to Part With Top Prospects

With free agency looming this winter, the price to land Helsley might not be as insane as it once was. Still, a top-tier reliever like him won’t exactly be a bargain-bin pickup. Any team making a move would be banking on Helsley not just to help close out the regular season but to lock down big outs in October too. He’s shown electric, 100 MPH stuff this season.

The Phillies, for their part, have made it clear where they draw the line. Nightengale notes they are “adamant” about not including either Andrew Painter or Aidan Miller in any potential deal. Painter, currently pitching in Low-A Clearwater, is working toward a summer MLB debut. Miller, grinding at Double-A Reading, is off to a slow start at the plate but remains highly regarded internally.

Philadelphia’s bullpen has been solid overall but inconsistent late in games. José Alvarado and Matt Strahm have handled most of the high-leverage spots, while right-hander Orion Kerkering has been mixed in for closing duties. Kerkering, however, has struggled with command at times, leading to a few late collapses early in the season. The Phillies have also leaned on newly acquired Jordan Romano, but he has battled inconsistency and minor injury issues. With no true lockdown closer currently established, it’s no surprise the front office is exploring upgrades.

Meanwhile, even if Kerkering and Romano find their footing, it’s hard to imagine Dave Dombrowski passing on another opportunity to fortify the late innings — especially after last summer’s successful swing for Carlos Estévez.

There’s a lot of baseball to be played before major trades go down. But the Phillies’ early connection to Helsley feels like the first brushstroke in a deadline picture that’s bound to get a lot more crowded.