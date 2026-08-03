Phillies Set to Make Major Bryce Harper Change After Luis Arraez Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies have been extremely active Monday morning ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

They have already completed two trades, first acquiring reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets and then making the bigger splash by landing four-time All-Star infielder Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Adding Arraez, however, will force the Phillies to reshuffle their defensive alignment, and it appears that process is already underway.

Phillies to Make Bryce Harper Change

Harper has spent the past few seasons learning first base and developing into a reliable defender at the position.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper brought his outfield glove on the team’s most recent road trip in case he needed it. It appears he’ll need it after all, as he’s expected to move back to the outfield, where he spent most of his career.

The Phillies will move Arraez into the infield, shift Harper back to the outfield, make Alec Bohm the primary first baseman, move Bryson Stott to third base, and keep Trea Turner at shortstop.

Bryce Harper brought his outfielder’s glove on the last road trip, saying he was ready to move to the outfield, if needed. He’s expected to move to the outfield to make room for Luis Arraez in the infield. Alec Bohm to first base, Bryson Stott to third base. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 3, 2026

Who Did the Phillies Trade for Arraez?

Philadelphia also acquired reliever Caleb Killian in the deal, while sending starting pitcher Ramon Marquez, the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect, and reliever Marty Gair to the San Francisco Giants.

In the trade for Brooks Raley, the New York Mets received outfielder John Spikerman, the Phillies’ No. 28 prospect, and right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh.

Arraez’s 2026 Season

Arraez enters Philadelphia leading MLB with a .324 batting average. He has also recorded 136 hits, four home runs, and 43 RBIs this season.

In addition to earning four All-Star selections over his eight-year career, Arraez has won three batting titles and two Silver Slugger Awards.