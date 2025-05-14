Phillies Slugger Credits Bizarre Randy Johnson Story For Career Turnaround

Kyle Schwarber’s reputation as a power hitter has never been in question. But in 2025, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is turning heads for a very different reason.

According to Schwarber, the transformation began with an unlikely source—a legendary narrative tied to Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson.

“You have to be prepared to die,” Schwarber said, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on May 13.

That striking line, attributed to an anonymous hitter describing the experience of facing Johnson, left a lasting impression on Schwarber. While the sentiment may have initially seemed like hyperbole, Schwarber soon came to view it as a guiding principle.

Rather than dismissing it as folklore, he adopted it as a mindset—one that would ultimately reshape his career.

Schwarber’s massive turnaround against left-handed pitching

Long viewed as a liability in left-on-left matchups, Schwarber made a concerted effort to reverse that belief.

The first visible step came in late 2023, when he requested to wear a C-Flap helmet—a protective piece of gear used by some hitters to build confidence against high-velocity, inside pitches. The move symbolized his commitment to facing his weaknesses head-on.

By early 2024, that mental shift began translating into on-field performance. In a notable moment, Schwarber refused to sit against Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale, a pitcher whose delivery and intimidation factor drew comparisons to a young Johnson. Schwarber remained in the lineup, and responded with a home run that signaled a turning point in his approach.

The results are undeniable this season for the Phillies

Schwarber is posting career-best numbers against left-handed pitching in 2025. He’s currently hitting .321 with a .446 on-base percentage and a .774 slugging percentage in such matchups.

Seven of his 14 home runs this season have come against lefties. Since the beginning of 2024, no left-handed batter in MLB has faced more left-handed pitchers—or produced more damage—than Schwarber.

His emergence as a consistent threat against left-handed arms has had significant implications for the Phillies’ lineup construction. Manager Rob Thomson no longer views Schwarber as a platoon candidate, but rather as a matchup-proof bat who can remain in the middle of the order regardless of the opponent.

This versatility has become especially valuable behind Bryce Harper, where opposing managers often deploy left-handed relievers in late-game situations.

While the mental aspect of Schwarber’s transformation has drawn the most attention, it is far from the only factor. Behind the scenes, hitting coach Kevin Long played a pivotal role in helping Schwarber adjust mechanically.

Their work focused on simplifying Schwarber’s swing, improving pitch recognition and increasing reps against high-velocity machines designed to mimic left-handed deliveries.

“He’s got this knack,” Long said, “for willing himself to do things that other people think he can’t do.”

The change has not only elevated Schwarber’s individual profile but also redefined how he is perceived within the game. Once seen as a one-dimensional slugger with clear limitations, he now stands as one of the league’s most complete and adaptable offensive threats.

And at the root of it all is a strange, almost mythical quote about facing one of baseball’s most feared pitchers. What began as a story passed down through clubhouses has evolved into the unlikely spark behind one of the season’s most impressive individual comebacks.

For Schwarber and the Phillies, it’s proof that sometimes, the most impactful lessons come from the most unexpected places.