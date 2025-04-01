Phillies Superstar’s Surprise Appearance Helps Spur Win

The Citizens Band Park crowd did not expect to see Trea Turner get between the white lines for the Philadelphia Phillies in their home opener on Monday.

Now in his third season with the Phillies, the 31-year-old shortstop was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game due to back spasms. He did some pregame work on the field but reports indicated that he would not play until Wednesday, with a scheduled rest day between the first and second games of the series.

However, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Phillies trailing 1-0, Bryson Stott hit a double into right field, forcing the team to change plans. Manager Rob Thomson turned to his star shortstop for a pinch-hit appearance, and Turner came through, playing a crucial role in Philadelphia’s rally.

Trea Turner Takes Key Walk to Spur Two-Out Rally

Batting for Brandon Marsh, Turner immediately fell into an 0-2 hole after swinging through the first pitch, then fouling off the second. However, the normally aggressive Turner would show great plate discipline by laying off the next four pitches to draw a walk. Edmundo Sosa followed with a 2-run double, then Kyle Schwarber hit a 2-run blast to put the Phillies up 4-1.

Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos added back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, and Philadelphia would go on to win 6-1.

“It was a fun day,” Schwarber said. “That’s the beautiful thing about opening day, especially at home, where you get the crowd going, the juices going, the excitement going.”

Trea Turner Dealing With Back Spasms, Last Started in Season Opener

Turner played in the season opener on Thursday, a 7-3 victory in Washington, but his back felt tight after the game. It then got worse while taking grounders before Saturday’s game, and he was removed from the lineup.

After the Phillies’ 11-6 victory on Saturday, Turner admitted he’s facing an issue he’s never dealt with before. He first experienced hip discomfort late in spring training, which he believes may have led to his back tightening up while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.

“I had a little hip thing back in spring training, and after Thursday’s game, it tightened up on me,” Turner explained. “It was my right hip, maybe three or four days before the end of spring. It felt fine while playing, but sitting or sleeping made it feel a little off. I think that turned into this.

“I kept treating it, but when I was doing groundballs, it kind of grabbed on me. I’ve never had anything like this before. I feel way better now than I did a few hours ago—basically spent the whole day doing treatment. I don’t know the exact timeline, but hopefully, I’ll be good by tomorrow or the next day.”

He was good when the Phillies needed him to be on Monday.