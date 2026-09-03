Phillies Top Positional Prospect ‘Progressing Very Well’, Could Return Soon

The Philadelphia Phillies have gutted their farm system to remain in contention for many years.

This is why it’s so important to get the most out of the top prospects they do have. It hasn’t been an ideal season for top positional prospect Aidan Miller, who hasn’t played at all due to a back issue.

However, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the shortstop’s return may be sooner than we realize.

On Phillies Extra, the Inquirer’s baseball podcast, minor league director Luke Murton said the 22-year-old is progressing very well.

The Phillies have been vague with updates on Miller, especially since a June 5 spinal procedure to relieve recurring low-back pain.

What’s The Latest on the Philadelphia Phillies Prospect?

While the Phillies may not have as glaring a need in the infield with the addition of second baseman Luis Arraez, it would be good to get Miller some actual reps before the impending lockout.

Those reps could be at any level in the minor leagues in the near future.

“I don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver, but there may be a surprise in the near future,” Murton said. “I’ll say that. I’ll leave it at that for now.”

Murton also suggested that the Phillies have taken a slow approach with Miller, rather than rushing him back. Injuries of this kind are tricky and can flare up at any time.

“He wants to be on the field,” Murton said. “It’s hard. But he also understands the big picture. He’s got a long career ahead of him. … Just from seeing him move around of late, he’s moving as well as I’ve ever seen him. And so I’m excited about where he’s at right now. I’m excited about where he’s going to go.”

Where Would Miller Go?

The minor league season is nearing a conclusion, with Low-A and High-A wrapping up Sunday, Double-A on September 13, and Triple-A on September 20. However, the Phillies’ Low-A team qualified for the playoffs next week. That could be a logical point for Miller to have a rehab assignment to get back into the swing of things.

He could also make his mark in the Arizona Fall League, beginning on October 3. He was supposed to participate in the AFL last season, but due to back issues, he had to withdraw.

The Phillies drafted Miller in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. He has consistently been a top-100 prospect, with his pre-2026 ranking at No. 23 per MLB Pipeline. He has fallen to No. 61 amid his absence.

In 2025, between Double-A and Triple-A, Miller slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

While he is defensively best at shortstop, Miller is considered to be a future third baseman due to being blocked by Trea Turner. With Alec Bohm entering free agency after this season, this might be the most likely outcome.

While Miller likely won’t make his debut until 2027 or 2028, depending on how long the lockout is, the future is bright for him, and Phillies fans should be excited about his impending return.