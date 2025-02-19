Phillies Top Prospect Wants to Get to The Show ‘As fast as I Can’

Philadelphia Phillies 2023 first-round pick, shortstop Aidan Miller, has quickly climbed the organization’s minor league ladder, reaching Double-A toward the end of last season. Now, entering his first Major League camp, the 20-year-old has eyes on wearing red pinstripes full-time.

On Tuesday, Miller revealed to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia that his goal was to play alongside Bryce Harper and company sooner rather than later.

“I want to get to Philly as fast as I can. I want to be there and stick there,” Miller said. “I’m doing whatever I can to get there.”

With only 122 minor league games under his belt, Miller’s plan to reach the Majors so soon may sound lofty. However, there are plenty of reasons to believe he could eventually force the Phillies’ hand.

Miller has improved at every level

Beginning last season with the low-A Clearwater Threshers, Miller tore it up. In 39 games, he recorded five home runs and 26 RBI while slashing .275/.401/.483 with a .884 OPS before being called up to the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, where he again flashed his potential.

Initially, Miller struggled with the BlueClaws hitting .203/.329/.331 (.658 OPS) with only two home runs, 15 RBI and 31 strikeouts over his first 31 games. But, he eventually found his groove, batting .318/.381/.570 (.952 OPS) with four long balls and 17 RBI over the next 27 games, helping earn him a spot in the Futures Game at Globe Life Field during the 2024 MLB All-Star festivities.

Miller went on to end the 2024 season with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, going 4-of-22 with two RBI in five games.

Staying at shortstop isn’t likely to block Miller’s path to the Majors

Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, many have pegged Miller for a corner position. Nevertheless, at the start of Spring Training, Phillies president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, confirmed that the young infielder would stick to shortstop for now.

“I’m not saying he won’t ever get a ground ball at third base – our guys feel that he can play shortstop,” Dombrowski said via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

That could raise an issue, considering Trea Turner is under contract through 2033. However, the three-time All-Star has played in the outfield before, meaning a switch to a less stressful position to make way for Miller isn’t out of the question.

Meanwhile, in August 2024, Miller told Sam Dykstra of “The Show Before the Show” podcast that a move to one of the corner infield or outfield positions may come down the road, but his heart is seemingly at shortstop.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs over there, just learning the position,” Miller said. “I like being involved in the field as much as I can, and you know, at shortstop, it seems like you’re moving around every single pitch.”

Miller has the makeup of a ‘fast’ riser

When asked about Miller possibly jumping to the big club as soon as this year, Dombrowski said it would “surprise him a little bit.” But, he left the possibility open while dropping a nugget of knowledge gained from over four decades of baseball experience.

“When you’re around those really good guys – I’ve had plenty of them –they come fast,” Dombrowski said. “I don’t think he’ll do it, but I wouldn’t be surprised [if he’s] playing in the big leagues in the near future.”