Phillies World Series Champion Pitcher Dies on Family Fishing Trip at 72

Larry Christenson, the former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander who helped anchor the franchise’s rise in the late 1970s and went 5-1 in 14 starts for the Phillies’ first World Series championship club in 1980, died Friday while on a fishing trip in Washington state. He was 72.

The Phillies announced Christenson’s death in a statement on Friday. The club did not specify a medical cause of death.

“The Phillies are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of former pitcher Larry Christenson this morning while on a fishing trip with family and friends in Washington state,” the club said in the statement.

Christenson spent all 11 of his major-league seasons in Philadelphia, from 1973 through 1983. He arrived at 19 and reached the postseason six times, including the 1983 pennant season.

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, a teammate of Christenson’s on the Phillies for all 11 seasons of the pitcher’s career, also issued a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we just learned of the passing of Larry Christenson who was a friend for 50 years,” the Schmidt statement said. “Larry was very special, the guy that kept in touch with all of us, he always had a smile on his face, he never forgot a moment he spent with you. His passing will leave a hole in all of our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

From Marysville to Philadelphia

Larry Richard Christenson was born Nov. 10, 1953, in Everett, Washington, and grew up in nearby Marysville. At Marysville High School, he was a multi-sport standout who drew scouts with his pitching, back-to-back no-hitters and long home runs, a profile in The Herald reported.

Christenson was the Phillies’ first-round draft pick, No. 3 overall, in 1972, signing for a $75,000 bonus.

On April 13, 1973, Christenson faced the Mets at Veterans Stadium and threw a complete game in a 7-1 victory. He struck out Bud Harrelson, the first hitter he faced, and was the youngest player in the majors that season.

Christenson went 19-6 in 1977, pitching 219 1/3 innings and winning 15 of his final 16 decisions. On Sept. 27 at Wrigley Field, he earned the victory and hit a grand slam in the Phillies’ 15-9, division-clinching win over the Cubs.

In the days when pitchers also batted, at least in the National League, Christenson finished with 11 home runs, tied with Rick Wise for the most by a Phillies pitcher, and ranks ninth in franchise history with 220 starts, as MLB’s official player record shows.

A Champion, and Then a Second Career

Christenson was part of three consecutive National League East champions from 1976 through 1978. In 1978, he went 13-14 with a solid 3.24 ERA across 228 innings.

The Phillies won the World Series in 1980. Christenson pitched six shutout innings in Game 3 of the NLCS against Houston, a 1-0, 10-inning loss. His World Series start against Kansas City lasted only one-third of an inning, however.

Elbow, shoulder, groin and back problems eventually ended Christenson’s career. He underwent elbow surgery after nine starts in 1983, and Philadelphia released him on Nov. 10, his 30th birthday. His final line was 83-71, with a 3.79 ERA, 781 strikeouts and 1,402 2/3 innings over 243 games.

After baseball, Christenson became president of Christenson Investment Partners and remained involved with Phillies alumni events and Phillies Charities.

“The club and its fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia,” the Phillies said.

The statement offered condolences to Christenson’s daughters, Claire and Libby, along with his extended family, friends and former teammates.

Larry Bowa, also a teammate of Christenson’s from 1973 to 1981, remembered the right-hander as “a tremendous teammate, an outstanding pitcher and a true friend.”